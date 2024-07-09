Price climb continues through winter supply crunch

The winter sheepmeat price increase has well and truly set in with strong rises, with the heavy lamb indicator now above the $8 mark and trade lamb knocking at the door.
Most national indicators have lifted between 21c to 81c week-on-week, with the exception of the restocker lamb indicator, which has slipped 37c.
The light lamb and Merino lamb categories have experienced the biggest movement over the space of a week.
Elders national livestock manager Peter Homann said he believed mutton in particular was looking very positive, with the indicator now above the $4 mark.
"We've had some pretty trying times really but I think the pricing's here to stay," he said.
"The dry in the south has just played havoc really... I've never seen it as dry... Tasmania, the southeast of South Australia, southern South Australia and Victoria for that matter.
"I personally think the mutton job has just been underpriced... there's been plenty of demand but obviously we can only kill so many, so the supply has been bigger than what can be handled."
Mr Homann said the healthy lamb prices were also good news for producers.
"I think there's some good forward contracts out now, around the $8 plus range, so there will be plenty booked in on those contracts," he said.
"I think what we're going to see now we're going to see for a fair while.
"Lamb has been showing good signs of firming because there's plenty of demand for our lambs here and abroad.
"I think the mutton market's here to stay personally and I think for lambs $8 is a pretty good benchmark for a good trade lamb.
"Once it gets too much over $8 you think 'oh gee, it could easy come back a bit', which it usually does."
Rabobank analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said prices had risen higher than what he'd initially expected given the high volume of lambs in the system.
Mr Gidley-Baird said over the last month or so had seen trade lamb numbers through saleyards below where they were last year and below the five year average, while heavy lamb numbers were above last year's numbers but close to the five year average.
"There's a bit of an indication of supply starting to contract with those finished lamb spaces but I think also the fact that the prices have continued to go up is a bit of an indication that demand is starting to improve in those markets too, which is a good sign because there's only so much we can do to balance and re-correct the supply volumes in the market," he said.
"We need that demand to pick up again to give us those strong prices.
"It's hard to get a read on what that demand situation is, you could be optimistic and look at some of the US prices and say maybe there's a bit of an up trend in the last month or so in average prices there but compared to where those prices were last year you'd probably say they're reasonably flat.
"It's a bit hard to tell but we are sending obviously huge volumes to the US too at the moment... export volumes to the US for June were up 30 per cent on the same time last year and for the year-to-date volumes to the US are up 48pc.
"The June numbers must be about fourth highest volume we've sent to the US."
Mr Gidley-Baird said looking at recent yardings Merino lamb numbers were up from last year, as were restocker lamb and mutton.
"The fact that [prices] are increasing, even with those numbers in the market, I think it does reflect a bit of confidence returning to the market... it's encouraging, definitely," he said.
