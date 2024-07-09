Wine supply strong despite small vintage, growers battle low demand

Another below average wine grape crush across Australia hasn't delivered a dent in supply, as growers continue to grapple with a glut in the cellars.
Despite a 9 per cent year-on-year climb on 2023's 23-year low, the 2024 vintage's 1.43 million tonne crush remains well below the 10-year average of 1.73 million tonnes, according to Wine Australia's latest national report.
Market insights manager Peter Bailey said growers were adjusting to meet demand and reducing the crush to a "more sustainable level", although the underlying supply base and vineyard area remained strong.
"This year there was a combination, of both seasonal [conditions], but also probably more impactful was active yield management," he said.
"Wineries and growers are actually actively keeping yields down."
The 112,000 tonne increase in this year's crush was driven entirely by white wine grape varieties, with a 19pc or 117,000 tonne rise on 2023.
The red grape crush fell by just under 5000 tonnes to 705,000 tonnes - the smallest vintage since the drought-stricken 2007 - and allowed the white wine grape share of the crush to claim a 51pc majority for the first time since 2014.
Chardonnay and shiraz have also traded places, with the leading white variety surging ahead with a 31pc increase to take the lead as the largest variety by crush size, despite a 2pc fall in its national average purchase price.
"For shiraz, it's very much a demand-driven thing," Mr Bailey said. "Shiraz declined by 14pc, and that's the smallest crush since 2007, but also the average price declined nationally by 3pc.
"That's the fourth-consecutive year where the national shiraz average purchase price has fallen - and that's $200 a tonne below the peak of 2020, which got to $920 a tonne."
Prices and yields varied greatly depending on location and variety, but in general have fallen, especially in the warm inland regions.
Wine Australia is estimating the grape crush value of the 2024 vintage to be $1.01 billion, just 2pc more than 2023, with the 9pc increase in total tonnage offset by a decline in average values from $642 to $613 a tonne.
High stock overhangs, low prices and a drop in global demand have led many growers to cut back on crops and some wineries to impose caps on yield.
Mr Bailey couldn't be drawn on what the future held, but said the reopening of trade with China had to be put in context and was unlikely to solve the industry's woes.
"The volumes to China at their peak were around 100 million litres, which equates to around 70,000 tonnes. It's still relatively small in terms of volume, but was a very high value market," he said.
"The China market itself is a third of the size it was when we exited the market back in 2020, so I think we're faced with very much a different market to when we left."
The effects of weather were highly changeable across the country, with strong winds impacting flowering and fruit set, while a dry spring led to frost damage on some plantations.
Hot and dry conditions in late summer and early autumn also led to a compressed vintage and trimmed the window for ripening.
South Australia accounted for just under half of Australia's total crush, despite a 4pc slimming.
Save for Western Australia, the other states managed to increase their crush on 2023, with Tasmania's 42pc rise bringing the state to a record estimated crush of 16,702 tonnes.
Interest in smaller varieties with the potential to punch above their weight in value has continued to grow, such as montepulciano (a 47pc increase) and fiano (an 85pc increase), as well as nero d'avola, sangiovese and tempranillo.
Mr Bailey said while new varieties had a fraction of the market share, their growth is reflecting a change in tastes.
"With an increase in some of those varieties it does reflect some of the growing demand for those more alternative varieties in the marketplace," he said.
"Even though the tonnages are quite small and the area under vine is probably quite small as well, it does reflect a movement... but again, the tonnages are quite small in the overall national scheme."
