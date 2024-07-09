Processor cow prices headed for the stars on back of US burger addiction

Processor cow prices have spiked in what is the first sign the strong demand for manufacturing beef globally is starting to flow back to the saleyard.
They have jumped 39 cents a kilogram live weight in the past month and are sitting today at 48c above the year-ago value. It's the highest the processor cow indicator has been since early this year.
Finished cattle are leading the charge on upward movement across most categories, with young cattle trading 28c/kg carcase weight above where they were this time last week and feeder steers up 29c.
It's likely most of that is due to tightening supply but in the case of processor cows, reports across the country are that exporters are now chasing hard in order to meet the demand coming from reduced United States beef production.
Mecardo analyst Olivia Agar reported an expected shortfall in traded global lean beef in quarter three was driving up prices of Australian 90 chemical lean trim beef imported by the US.
"With rising capacity in Australian meatworks, processors may be moving to take advantage of the predicted boost to ground beef demand," she said.
Meat & Livestock Australia's senior market information analyst Erin Lukey said NSW and Victoria had largely supported the processor cow price jump, with some cows fetching as much as 300/kg lwt through southern yards.
Most cows sold in southern Queensland yards appear to be going south as well.
Victorian agent Kevin Corcoran, Corcoran Parker at Wodonga, said it was pretty clear there was a good market at the other end from the way processors were wanting finished cattle at the moment.
However, that was also coinciding with a sharp reduction in supply across the board.
The big sell-off in the south on the back of a failed autumn had now eased, Mr Corcoran said.
"We've had a few nice showers recently and while that's positive we've also had a big run of frosts so no one is expecting much feed growth anytime soon," he said.
"There is still some selling of weaners that normally would be carried over into yearlings but definitely on the heavier end, the numbers have dropped right back.
"Cows are very easy to sell right now."
Rain in Queensland and Northern NSW, and forecasts of more to come, is also driving big reductions in yarding sizes and is likely behind the boost to feeder prices.
MLA data shows across the board, yardings eased by 10,095 last week.
Northern NSW agent Ben Lehman, Lehman Stock & Property at Inverell, said last week numbers of finished cattle on offer were almost half what they would normally be.
While there was no questioning the red hot demand for processor cows, he felt demand in other areas was still restricted.
"We've got some of the best oats paddocks around here we've seen in a long time but there's still a lack of confidence and people are really short on money," he said.
Rural Bank's senior agribusiness relationship manager for Queensland Michael Gorogo said cattle prices were likely to trend slightly higher throughout the next six months thanks to the lift in export demand.
"With the US continuing to battle a reduced herd, Australian producers are expected to see further export opportunities to key markets," he said.
However, prices will still remain below the five-year average, according to Rural Bank.
