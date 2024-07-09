Coonamble's grassed up Sandhurst ready for 600 cows and calves | Video

Sandhurst is a quality 3070 hectare (7580 acre) Central Western Plains property estimated to have a carrying capacity of 600 cows and calves or 4000 ewes.
Located 23km east of Quambone and 40km west of Coonamble, the country offered by the soon to retire Perry family comprises of predominantly flat, open country with good shade corridors.
The property adjoins Muttama Station and has heavy red and grey loam soils running to lighter red areas, with some sandy sections.
Timbers include box, rosewood, gum, pine, wilga and belah.
Sandhurst is currently understocked and has an abundance of feed including buffell, Mitchell, Rhodes and digit grasses plus serradella, clovers and other native species.
The very well fenced property is divided into 29 main paddocks with mainly either ringlock or netting with steel end assemblies.
There are two interconnected bores to ensure a reliable water supply.
Each paddock has a concrete trough, with the majority backed up by a poly tank for additional water storage and security.
There are also about 14 dams.
The average annual rainfall is about 483mm (19 inches).
Improvements include a machinery shed, hay shed, five stand shearing shed with an undercover area for 600 full wool sheep, 2000 head capacity steel sheep yards, and 700 head capacity steel cattle yards equipped with a crush, loading ramp and water.
There is also a three bedroom timber homestead with a swimming pool and tennis court as well as a two bedroom cottage.
Contact Hamish Firth, 0499 881 585, Ray White Rural.
