Australia must strike now to become SAF superpower

Australia has the potential to become a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) superpower, creating massive demand for agricultural by-products to use as feedstock to make the renewable jet fuel but needs to act quickly or risk being left behind according to an industry insider.
Stephen Forshaw, chief representative for Australia for aircraft manufacturer Airbus, said the potential for SAF manufacturing, using feedstocks ranging from waste from crops such as sugarcane and wheat through to old cooking oil, was enormous.
"Unlike other forms of fuel where we are a relatively small market, Australia is the eighth largest consumer of jet fuel," Mr Forshaw said.
"Combined with the huge amount of potential feedstock out there, there is no reason a successful SAF manufacturing industry cannot be set up here," he said.
However, he cautioned the rest of the world was moving fast.
"There is a short window of opportunity, if things don't happen over the next 12-18 months then I can see the same pattern where our raw material is taken elsewhere to be processed and value-added occurring once again."
"(Biofuel business) Neste is looking at building a 2 billion litre SAF plant in Singapore and they would be very happy to use Australian feedstock, so there needs to be action soon."
He said there had been some positives in terms of Australian government policy, particularly its "Future Made in Australia" plan.
"It is great to see the government realise the positives in the renewable fuels space and they seem to be embracing the opportunity and putting in frameworks that will allow capital to flow into the sector."
Mr Forshaw acknowledged Australia had a mixed history with biofuel in the past, without the success stories like ethanol in the US or biodiesel in Europe.
However, he said SAF was a different proposition.
"SAF is going to play a critical role in the decarbonisation of the aviation industry.
"The track record here of biofuels has not been all that favourable, but the difference with aviation is that we cannot decarbonise any other way.
"Alternative aircraft technology, such as hydrogen, is decades away at least."
"If we want to make an impact on emissions now it has to be through the uptake of SAF, and it is a great fit, the fuels are low carbon, you can get an 80-90pc drop in emissions on a through life basis, they can be blended in with any existing fuels, they don't require alterations to engines, it is a fantastic fit."
Mr Forshaw said Airbus had got involved after noting with concern there was no SAF industry in Australia.
"Australia is an important market for us, we sell a lot of planes to Qantas, and the slow to non-existent development of the industry was a worry."
He said Airbus and Qantas had jointly help fund a start-up business JetZero, which will make Australia's first SAF out of Townsville, using technology from SAF firm LanzaJet that converts bioethanol into SAF and renewable diesel.
"It's an important first step, but it is set to produce 100 million litres of SAF and there is demand for 10 billion litres."
Unlike petroleum refineries, Mr Forshaw said it was possible to set up smaller SAF production facilities.
"It is feasible to run smaller ones, we see a number of refineries across rural and regional areas across the country."
"The keys to where these facilities will go in is the access to feedstock, which is often reasonably expensive to freight, and then the access to move the product out, whether that is proximity to a port or an airport, which is why Townsville was such a good option for the first SAF plant."
Mr Forshaw said the SAF industry had the potential to be a major shot in the arm for rural and regional economies.
"Our modelling suggests SAF production could contribute $13 billion to Australia's GDP by 2040 and generate nearly 13,000 jobs in the feedstock supply chain and 5000 high value jobs in facilities, which we see being primarily in regional areas."
"For the farmers, they will have the chance to generate a secondary income from products previously considered waste, such as wheat chaff."
Mr Forshaw said having access to local SAF would also benefit the nation from a financial and strategic viewpoint.
"The cost of Australia importing jet fuel is set to reach $10.7 billion by 2050, so cutting that reliance on imports is good for the country."
"As we saw with the supply chain disruptions during COVID-19, being able to cope with international supply chain disruption is critical and having domestic supplies is so important in managing that risk."
