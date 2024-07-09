Cattle producers disgusted by Attorney General's live-ex class action move

Attempts by the Albanese Government to reduce the costs of the Gillard Government's illegal ban on live cattle to Indonesia in 2011 to one financial year's worth of trade have been met with disgust by cattle producers.
To this day, the ramifications are being felt in the form of rural businesses that have not re-opened, the consequences of forced farm sales and the strain on those whose livelihoods had to be rebuilt from scratch, they say.
Overlaying all that is the impossible-to-measure effect the snap decision has had on Indonesian importer's trust in Australian governance, something market analysts and industry leaders refer to all the time.
The National Farmers' Federation has hit back at the Commonwealth's vow to stick by its low-ball compensation offer of just $215 million to the class action members affected by the 2011 ban.
The compensation is due following a Federal Court ruling in 2020 that the Gillard Government had committed malfeasance in its decision to shut down the trade.
The class action of 215 parties, including cattle producers, exporters, veterinarians and musterers, is seeking $500m plus interest, which would push the bill into the billions.
The latest twist in the drawn-out saga came this month when Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus accused producers of attempting to line their pockets at the tax payers' expense.
He argued the $215m offer equated to what would be a large lift in profits from live exports for 2011-12 compared to adjacent years.
The level of damages now being claimed could not be reconciled with the historic performance of the industry unaffected by the ban, he said.
These comments, contained in a letter sent to the NFF, have enraged not just northern cattle producers but livestock producers throughout the country who remember vividly the market crash that followed the ban.
NFF president David Jochinke has labelled the comments an "appalling attack on victims".
He said it was an "outrageously misleading and a disgraceful attempt to bluff the public and play games with people who've already lost so much".
"We are talking about a wrongdoing from 2011, that's still dragging on. Since that time people have died, businesses have collapsed and families have cracked under the pressure," he said.
"Yet the government continues with this contemptuous behaviour, ignorant of the devastation the unlawful ban brought upon people who continue to suffer financially and emotionally."
Producers this week told ACM Agri the loss of expected profits in 2011-12 was a small fraction of the ongoing damages.
Mr Jochinke described those 2011-12 profit losses as only the tip of the iceberg.
Reducing the case to that completely ignored the cattle deaths the ban caused and the losses exporters, veterinarians and other businesses in the supply chain suffered, he said.
