Glenkerry Aggregation offered with quality wheat and barley crops

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 10 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 9:00am
The 3613 hectare (8928 acre) Glenkerry Aggregation consists of the two Central West NSW properties: Glenkerry at Condobolin and Kurrajong Brae near Tottenham.

