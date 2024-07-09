Farm Online
Pre-purchase your tickets to AON AgQuip online and make significant savings

Updated July 9 2024 - 6:13pm, first published 6:12pm
AON AgQuip is returning to Gunnedah from August 20 to 22. File picture
Australia's largest field day, AON AgQuip, returns for 2024 with a major focus on technology through the new AgSmart Connect Hub.

