Hay listings to help match supply and demand

The Australian Fodder Industry Association (AFIA) has launched a web page listing available sources of fodder, in response to enquiries from those experiencing dry conditions.
AFIA chief executive Paula Fitzgerald said she hoped the page would help link together supply and demand, with buyers and sellers in the fodder industry often relying on either major players or word of mouth.
She said AFIA had decided to launch the listings in response to customer demand.
"We launched the listing of AFIA members with available fodder following calls from farmers concerned about securing fodder supply."
Ms Fitzgerald said there was still a severe deficit of fodder through South Australia, south-west Victoria and south-east NSW, but added there were stocks available to help livestock producers in these regions, but the challenge was linking up producers and consumers.
"For now, we believe there is fodder available and the challenge appears to be matching those in need with those who have supply."
Ms Fitzgerald said AFIA's long-term goal remained creating a more robust environment within the fodder sector where reserves were considered at all times, not just in times of drought.
"While AFIA understands the challenges that dry conditions and a lack of feed present, we find it disappointing that we are yet again at this point, a point where fodder is only in the spotlight because of non-ideal conditions."
"At the end of 2023 we undertook a Fodder R,D&E (research, development and extension) stocktake which identified a number of potential solutions to this cyclical approach - solutions which recognise fodder as a national resilience tool and create opportunities to break this cycle."
She said prioritising fodder reserves would be a good way of governments managing drought.
"Despite significant funds being allocated to drought preparedness and resilience, we believe the critical role of fodder is still being overlooked on a national level."
Jacob Marshall, Bundy Ag, Mildura, is a fodder producer who has listed on the new web page.
He believes it will be an invaluable tool for both fodder producers and sellers.
"It can be hard to find what fodder is out there, so anything that helps makes things a little clearer, a little more open is a positive," Mr Marshall said.
"We're involved in the industry primarily as sellers, but sometimes we are also looking for product to help supply our regular customers so we can see a lot of advantages in having somewhere both buyers and sellers can look to see what is available."
"I'd love to see the hay market become more transparent in terms of what is on offer and this could play role in that."
Ms Fitzgerald said the industry needed to continue to focus on adequate hay production in good seasons, to ensure a stockpile for poor conditions.
"We need to be focused on fodder in the good times, rather than only in dry or crisis times," she said.
In its latest hay report, AFIA noted vetch and cereal hay continues to be in high demand in southern Australia with comments indicating there is limited supply available in the market. \
It said some exporters were releasing export quality hay to the domestic market and this was at a higher price due to quality.
