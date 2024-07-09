Farm Online
Flight risk: Govt fortifies against migratory H5 Avian infection threat

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 10 2024 - 4:40pm, first published 6:45am
The federal government has allocated millions to stop the deadly H5N1 influenza virus from infiltrating Australia. Supplied by the Victorian Government.
The migration of birds from the Northern Hemisphere has local authorities on high alert, fearing that flocks could soon ferry a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza that has killed millions of birds and mammals around the world.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

