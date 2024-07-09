Flight risk: Govt fortifies against migratory H5 Avian infection threat

The migration of birds from the Northern Hemisphere has local authorities on high alert, fearing that flocks could soon ferry a highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza that has killed millions of birds and mammals around the world.
The announcement of nearly $7 million from the Albanese Government to prepare for the likely arrival of H5N1 comes as the strain has circulated through wild bird populations globally and jumped species to infect more than 80 dairy farms across 11 states in the US.
Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Minister Murray Watt said, while Australia's biosecurity system and geographic isolation meant it was the last continent to remain free of H5N1, "we cannot rest on our laurels".
"The arrival of migratory birds from areas where H5 high pathogenicity avian influenza is present - particularly as spring approaches - means we face a constant risk that is outside of our control," he said.
"We can't stop the natural migration patterns of wild birds that may be sick, but we can prepare ourselves if that does occur."
The strain has caused significant deaths of poultry, wild birds and wild mammals overseas, however it is not the same high pathogenicity strains responsible for current outbreaks in Australia.
A response to outbreaks of different strains of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI) is currently underway at 12 locations in the country - eight Victorian poultry farms for the H7N3 strain and two in NSW and two in the ACT for the H7N8 strain.
More than a million chickens have been culled.
The virus very rarely spreads to humans but is easily transmitted by moving sick birds, as well as on contaminated boots, vehicles and equipment, if proper biosecurity measures are not implemented.
The last recorded outbreak of avian flu in humans by the World Health Organisation was in the Fujian province in China on May 8.
ACM-Agri recently explained the various Avian subtypes circulating.
The $6.9m government spend will be allocated to surveillance, early detection and response capability, research and community awareness measures.
Invasive Species Council advocacy director Jack Gough said Australia not prepared for the "potential wildlife massacre" it was facing, believing that an outbreak of the H5 strain could be equivalent to the black summer bushfires in terms of the scale of deaths of our native animals.
He said while the funding announcement was encouraging, "time is running out".
'The science tells us this virus is likely to arrive with the spring migration of shorebirds from the northern hemisphere in a few months' time," he said.
"When it does it could wipe out hundreds of thousands of native birds, tens of thousands of seals and other marine mammals and even lead to localised extinctions.
'"We understand that today's announcement is not new money, but is a reprioritisation of some existing departmental resources to focus on this urgent threat.
'As a first step this is very welcome, but clearly more funding and focus is needed in the months ahead to reflect the seriousness of the threat."
Mr Gough also called on Environment MInister Tanya Plibersek to prioritise the issue and said it was disappointing it was not on the agenda of a recent meeting of all state and territory environment Ministers.'
Mr Watt said there has been a multi-faceted response to the current outbreaks across governments, other agencies and industry, led by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.