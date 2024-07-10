BOM ramps up chance of late winter rain in latest outlook

While conditions remain dry through parts of southern Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has increased the likelihood of a wetter than average period through the second half of the year.
There is now a significant likelihood many key agricultural regions will see above average rainfall for July to September, even allowing for a relatively dry July.
Rainfall is now a 60-80 per cent chance to be above average across much of NSW, the southern half of Queensland, much of SA and the southern NT.
In other regions, such as Western Australia's agricultural areas in the south-west of the state and much of southern Victoria the prognosis is neutral, with a very weak signal towards wetter than average conditions.
The unusual pattern that saw markedly below average rainfall for coastal South Australia and Victoria and northern Tasmania is set to continue through July, with only a 25-30 per cent chance of exceeding median rainfall in places like the Otway Ranges in Victoria and Kangaroo Island in SA, but after that the BOM expects the patterns to change, with a neutral outlook from August onwards.
This will be a welcome relief, given some areas are in a decile 1, or lowest 10pc on record since February.
There will be plenty of July rainfall elsewhere.
Rainfall tallies may even increase to decile 8, or the highest 20pc of years across much of NSW, south-eastern Queensland and parts of eastern SA during July.
BOM officials noted that there had been an increase in the likelihood of above average rain over the past week, especially in eastern Australia.
The BOM issued its climate driver outlook yesterday, with both the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) in the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remaining neutral.
The La Nina watch remains in place, with four out of seven models surveyed by the BOM forecasting neutral conditions and the remaining three a La Nina event, correlated with wetter than average conditions.
