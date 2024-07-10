The one extra thing beef processers need to offer to attract uni students

Red meat processing has a plethora of high-octane career pathways for university graduates with science, technology and engineering specialties that can match any other industry.
It's not short on excitement, cutting-edge gear, challenges, management potential, money, flexibility, location or the chance to contribute to what is arguably the world's most meaningful work - feeding people.
So what does the meat processing game need to offer to be one step ahead in the battle to attract and retain these skill sets?
Perhaps it is networking.
Ask any of the university students from around Australia and the globe who turned up for the 2024 Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association National Conference at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga this month why they were there and that word was guaranteed to come up.
ICMJ is a non-profit association that aims to inspire and develop the next generation of global meat industry professionals.
The conference included seminars, workshops, a careers expo, a meat judging competition and the opportunity to talk to countless industry leaders and those running things on the ground at plants.
Students said very few other industries 'bridge the gap' this way: that is lay out what really is involved in a career in this industry, straight from the horse's mouth, and provide the foundations for creating relationships with those you'll work alongside forever.
Fourth-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student Jasmine Wholton said that was a crucial element for her in deciding she wanted to be involved in the beef industry.
"There are only a small number of us so we need to make connections within this industry at a young age and set up connections that will last forever," she said.
Ms Wholton has participated in the event for years and is the current coach for the Charles Sturt team. She was in the Australian team that competed internationally in 2022, an experience she described as incredibly inspiring.
"At ICMJ, we hear about this industry's position domestically and globally, where the gaps are for more science and research and what both the challenges and opportunities are," she said.
"Having all that information up front is invaluable.
"But it also puts you in touch with like-minded people so if you decide to work in this industry, it's never going to be in isolation."
For Ms Wholton, ICMJ influenced a decision to specialise in beef feedlot medicine.
For others at the 2024 event, the opportunities in carbon, robotics, meat eating quality, objective carcase measurement and even consumer perceptions were eye-openers.
ICMJ President Dr Peter McGilchrist said scope 3 carbon emissions was a big topic this year - and one that wasn't on the agenda five years ago.
"Processors will be looking to submit their scope 3 emissions very soon," he said.
"Carbon budgeting will be a big part of the careers of those coming though. So having a handle right now of what this looks like, from the producer end through to processors, is very important."
Dr McGilchrist said 40 companies took part in the careers expo this year.
Another message that was loud and clear was to 'get your hands dirty', he said.
"That was the idea that you won't go into management straight away and you will need a practical understanding of the business so be prepared to spend some early years doing that," Dr McGilchrist said.
