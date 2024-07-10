Outstanding Darriwell Aggregation delivers mixed farming excellence | Video

The significant 8828 hectare (21,820 acre) Darriwell Aggregation is recognised as one of Central West NSW's most productive mixed farming operations.
Strategically developed by the Jones family during the past 66 years, the aggregation is particularly noted for its outstanding quality stud Merinos, award winning crossbred sheep, and high yielding crops.
Brothers Lloyd, Russell and Geoffrey share responsibility for the management of the operation, which is located on the north western edge of Trundle, 50km from Parkes and 70km from Forbes.
Darriwell features predominantly rich red loams with areas of heavier self-mulching soils and is studded with large kurrajong trees. Other timbers include rosewood, grey box and cypress pine.
The very well managed operation is being offered with 1083ha (2676 acre) of canola and 2355ha of (5820 acre) of very well established wheat.
The crops have received in-crop sprays and a top dressing of urea to take advantage of this year's particularly favourable climate conditions.
Darriwell also has more than 2428ha (6000 acres) of established lucerne in addition to an additional 1012ha (2500 acres) of country that was undersown this year.
The very well fenced and watered aggregation is also the home of the highly regarded Darriwell Merino Stud.
The aggregation runs about 7000 Merino ewe flock and produces some 2000 crossbred lambs, exhibiting the best pen of first-cross ewes at the annual Forbes sale a staggering seven times in the past eight years.
Infrastructure includes excellent machinery sheds, 4000 tonnes of grain storage, three workshops, three shearing sheds, four sets of sheep yards.
There are also four family homesteads in addition to five cottages.
Marketing agent Chris Malone, Elders, said the Darriwell Aggregation has been methodically pieced together by the Jones family from a standing start over 66 years.
"Darriwell comes to the market for genuine sale offering scale and production rarely seen in this closely held inside country," Mr Malone said.
"Mouth watering affordability makes this hidden gem is a standout investment."
While no specific price guide has been provided, country in the region has been selling in the $1600-$2000/acre range.
Expressions of interest close with Elders on August 15.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, or Brian McAneney, 0417 277 424, Elders Real Estate Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.