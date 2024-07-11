Tractor sales continue to be off the boil nation-wide in June - TMA report

Tractor sales across Australia were down considerably in June with just over 1300 units sold, according to the latest figures from the Tractors and Machinery Association of Australia (TMA).
The sales were 48 per cent less than the same month last year and it brings the year-to-date position to 30pc behind the corresponding period.
TMA executive director Gary Northover said with June 2023 the last month of the federal government's Temporary Full Expensing Program, which led sales to unprecedented levels, a more realistic month-to-month comparison would appear from July onwards.
"The market is still pretty tough out there," he said.
States and territories across the nation were down for June tractor sales, with NSW and South Australia experiencing the biggest falls.
NSW was down 56pc against June 2023 and is now 38pc behind for the year.
South Australia had another big drop against the same month last year, down 49pc, and is now down 32pc year-to-date (YTD).
Queensland was down 47pc against the same month last year, to be 27pc behind YTD.
Victoria was down for the month by 43pc, to be 28pc below last year.
Western Australia reported a drop of 41pc, to be down 16pc compared with the same time last year.
Tasmania was off 38pc for the month, with sales in the NT finishing 38pc down.
Sales in each of the horsepower categories were well off this month, with the small under 40hp (30kw) category down by 33pc, to be 27pc behind YTD.
The 40 to 100hp (30-75kw) range was down by 53pc and is now behind 41pc YTD, and the 100 to 200hp (75-150 kw) category was down 50pc, to be 31pc off for the year.
Looking at the 200hp (150kw) -plus range, which has been largely positive all year, it dropped off to be 41pc down compared to the same month last year and is now 16pc behind YTD.
Sales of combine harvesters are off to a slow start with about 15pc of this year's expected numbers sold so far.
Baler sales were again down with difficult growing conditions for hay and are now 20pc behind YTD.
Sales of out-front mowers were a positive, up by about 7pc in the month.
This year's TMA conference is on Thursday July 18 in Melbourne at the MCG, a venue the organisation last visited in 2017.
Continuing the theme: Towards 2030, the conference will feature an exciting line-up of speakers on critical industry issues such as AI in ag, farm safety and more, plus an economic update from Westpac's Justin Smirk and the state of industry report from Kynetec.
The event is almost sold out with last tickets available at the TMA website www.tma.asn.au.
