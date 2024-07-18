Comparison: How the top farm utes really stack up

It was a throwaway line from a unionist after a recent pay deal was sealed.
"20 per cent pay rises! There's not enough Ford Rangers in the f---ing country (to buy)!" shouted the CFMEU member at a meeting in Melbourne.
But it was a comment that prompted our own questions: What is the deal with Ford Rangers? Why is the Ranger so popular, and are they really so much better than other utes on the market?
In 2023 the Ford Ranger was the top-selling vehicle in Australia. Not just the top selling ute - the top seller of all types of vehicles.
And it looks likely to keep the top sales spot in 2024.
Plus it also scooped up the Wheels Car of the Year Award, and the Drive Car of the Year in 2023.
There were 63,356 Ford Rangers sold in 2023.
Not far behind was the Toyota Hilux ute at 61,111 sales, with daylight until the third-placed Isuzu D-Max ute on 31,202. It was only then we hit a passenger car, with the Toyota Rav4 selling 29,627.
On sales alone, that makes the Ford Ranger a stand out, selling more than double that of the third-placed ute and the highest selling passenger car.
But does that mean the Ford Ranger was twice as good as the Isuzu D-Max?
Well, we set out to answer that.
We have analysed the base models of the most popular mid-sized utes available in Australia, as these models were more likely to be used on the farm.
We steered clear of the optioned-up testosterone tradie models found at the beach or mountain bike track on the weekend.
All models had 4x4 with automatic transmissions, were diesel fueled, and most were turbo boosted, depending on the basic configuration of each maker.
Where we could choose pricing as a commercial user, business owner or ABN holder, we did so.
We chose the basic packages on all utes, with no extras. And that included paint, so sorry to all the diversity fans, but this was an all-white affair.
All models were dual cab, as some manufacturers only offer dual cab utes, and all were pick-up models (styleside) rather than cab chassis with trays and drop sides.
The Lancruiser-70 Workmate, which has announced the demise of its V8 model in Australia, was not included in this analysis.
Although its 2.8L 4-cylinder Turbo diesel provided similar power output to some utes in the field, its price of $90,000-plus for the dual cab put it in another league.
The aim of this exercise was to treat it like any buyer - no special media packs or spruiking from company spokespeople.
We have done this by analysing each car company's publicly available information.
Most utes were powered by turbo diesel motors of around the 2.0-litre mark. The Mitsubishi Triton and the Toyota Hilux had the biggest units at 2.4 litres, while the Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT50 units were just 1.9 litres.
The Nissan Navara had a 2.3-litre unit, the SsangYong Musso was 2.2 litres and the Ford Ranger, LDV T60 and Volkswagen Amarok were all powered by a 2.0-litre unit. The Amarok had the only engine not turbo boosted.
All carried six-speed auto transmissions, except for the LDV T60, which had an 8-speed transmission and the Nissan Navara with a seven-speed transmission.
Power
The most powerful ute, measured in kilowatts, was the LDV T60 MAX PRO, at 160kW. The Mitsubishi Triton was next most powerful, at 150kW followed by the Nissan Navara at 140KW. These four utes were boosted by twin turbos.
The SsangYong Musso, powered by a 2.2-litre single-turbo unit, put out 133kW, followed by the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok with 125kW of power, and the Isuzu D-Max, Mazda BT50 and Toyota Hilux at 110kW.
A Ford Ranger upgraded to twin turbo would pump out 154kW.
Kerb weight
The heaviest ute was the Volkswagen Amarok at 2283kg, followed by the almost identical LDV T60 MAX PRO at 2125kg and the Ford Ranger at 2124kg. The Mitsubishi Triton at 2117kg and the Toyota Hilux WorkMate, at 2115kg, also almost tipping the scales in unison.
The lightest, at 1865kg, was the IMazda BT-50.
Payload is a measure of how much a ute can carry. The Isuzu D-Max and Mazda BT-50 had the highest payload at 1145kg and 1135kg respectively. Interestingly, both punched out the lowest power, at 110kW.
Four utes had a sub-1000kg payload. The Volkswagen Amarok could carry 967kg, while the Toyota Hilux WorkMate handled 935kg and the LDV T60 MAX had a similar payload of 925kg.
The outlier was the SsangYong Musso, with a payload of 790kg.
Along with payload, this is probably the most often quoted figure in ute advertising. Seven of the utes had 3500kg towing capacity; two had 3000kg. These were the LDV T60 MAX and the Mazda BT-50.
All utes were diesel powered. The fuel figures above were the claimed combined city-country fuel use per 100km by each manufacturer. However, it would be rare to read a car review of any vehicle that matched the manufacturer's claimed fuel economy.
As Mitsibishi stated:" The actual fuel consumption you achieve will depend on many factors, including your driving habits, the prevailing conditions and your vehicle's equipment, condition and use."
However, if you go by the manufacturers' claims, the lowest fuel consumer was the Mazda BT-50 at 6.7 litres. Not far behind was the Isuzu D-Max at 6.9 litres. Those two utes had the lowest kerb weight in our comparison field.
Most of the utes sat around the 7.7-8.6-litre mark, with the LDV T60 MAX having the highest claimed fuel use at 9.3 litres.
The Australasian New Car Assessment Program, otherwise known as ANCAP, is the guiding light for Australian safety ratings.
Eight of the utes received 5-star ratings.
The only ute without a rating was the SsangYong Musso. A search of SsangYong shows the only ute rating for the brand was the discontinued Ssangyong Actyon Sports, which had a 3-star rating.
The aim was to list the publicly available price of each ute.
However, many manufacturers - and individual dealers - offer deals throughout the year, so price can be a moving feast.
Most of the manufacturers asked for a location before determining prices. We chose the same rural location to provide uniformity. The price in your locale may differ, but the gap between manufacturers should be consistent.
All prices included on-road costs.
Two tiers of pricing emerged. The Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, Mitsubishi Triton GLX, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok were in the top tier, with each of the base models having a recommended price around $55,000.
The top of this lot was the Ford Ranger 4x4 at $56,043.
Then there was the-sub $50,000 cluster, led by the Mazda BT-50 at $49,613.
The cheapest utes were the LDV T60 MAX from $40,990 and the SsangYong Musso from $40,000.
Did this find the Ford Ranger XL was much better than the rest? No.
At the end of the day the Ranger has a mystifying allure for buyers, not least the tradie with the newly bolstered pay packet.
It was the most expensive (but only just), but didn't lead any of the other fields we looked at.
What has emerged was that it sits in a top-tier of work utes that also comprised the Isuzu D-Max SX, Mitsubishi Triton GLX, Toyota Hilux WorkMate, Nissan Navara SL Volkswagen Amarok Core and Mazda BT-50 XS.
The bottom tier comprised the budget-friendly LDV T60 MAX PRO and the SsangYong Musso ELX.
The LDV T60 MAX PRO was the most powerful, but was the biggest fuel guzzler and had the equal lowest towing capacity and a sub-1000kg payload.
The SsangYong Musso ELX was the cheapest, but had no safety rating and the lowest payload of just 790kg.
But a note about these last two. Remember the collective sneer when Kia and Hyundai squeaked into the Australian market with their near-disposable cars.
Now they both have a cabinet full of car-of-the-year awards - and Kia has a ute on the way.
The Ford Ranger may be a favourite, but who knows how long it will hold that crown.
