Ray Scott's 265,532 acre cattle empire officially on the market | Video

The late Ray Scott's 107,503 hectare (265,532 acre) Queensland cattle empire is officially on the market, to be sold through Elders by an expressions of interest process.
The Ray Scott Pastoral Company properties stretch from St George in the south to Charters Towers in the north and are being sold in four parts:
- Carse O Gowrie at Ravenswood on the Burdekin River - 59, 517ha (147,000 acres).
- Fairfield at Bauhinia in Central Queensland - 29,768ha (73,527 acres).
- Echo Hills at Surat - 8907ha (22,710 acres).
- Ingaby at St George on the Balonne River - 10,526ha (22,184 acres).
The properties were acquired over several generations of the Scott family with Ray Scott significantly expanding the pastoral holdings during the past two decades.
Mr Scott, who was an icon in the trucking industry, passed away aged 70 in July 2020 following a long battle with cancer after following in the footsteps of his father Allan.
The Mount Gambier, South Australia, based Scott family appointed Elders Rural Services in May to sell the company's pastoral assets.
The portfolio was strategically developed to provide geographic and climatic diversity, and access to live export, feedlot, and beef processing markets.
The highly productive Fairfield aggregation is described as the jewel in the crown of the portfolio, and has the potential for large-scale dry land farming.
Ingaby is a backgrounding property with centre pivot irrigation for fodder or fattening that also has also has dryland farming potential.
Echo Hills and Carse O Gowrie are described as being large scale, breeding properties.
The properties are being presented on a walk-in walk-out basis.
Contact Jon Kingston (Ingaby and Echo Hills), 0409 057 596, Robert Murolo (Carse O Gowrie), 0418 799 934, Virgil Kenny (Fairfield), 0427 334 100, or Mark Barber (portfolio), 0427 603 433, Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.