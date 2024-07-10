Farm Online
Home/Property

Ray Scott's 265,532 acre cattle empire officially on the market | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated July 10 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The late Ray Scott's 107,503 hectare (265,532 acre) Queensland cattle empire is officially on the market, to be sold through Elders by an expressions of interest process.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.