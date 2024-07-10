About face in IPL fert business sale as Indonesian deal off

Long running negotiations between Incitec Pivot (IPL) and Indonesian state owned fertiliser manufacturer PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (PKT) regarding the sale of IPL's fertiliser arm have been called off.
IPL released a statement saying that it had made the decision after considering how to maximise value for shareholders after close to a year's worth of negotiations with the Indonesian business.
Shares in the iconic Australian fertiliser business have had a roller-coaster ride in the short time since the news was announced.
They slumped 14 cents, or 4.8pc, to $2.76 when the news was released before recovering most of the gains to sit at $2.86 mid morning Wednesday.
IPL chief executive Mauro Neves said the company would now commence a previously announced on-market share buyback program of up to $900 million.
The company's Dyno Nobel explosives arm and the Incitec Pivot Fertilisers (IPF) businesses will continue to be run separately.
Mr Neves said the focus at IPF would continue to be to deliver on its strategy of providing value-add fertilisers and soil health services that increase productivity for agricultural customers.
IPF is one of the country's major suppliers of key agricultural fertilisers.
There have been some big changes in the company structure in recent years, including the closure of the Gibson Island urea manufacturing plant, then Australia's only substantial urea manufacturing facility, in Queensland at the end of 2022.
Mr Neves said the company did not think a deal with PKT could be conducted quickly enough.
"We have determined we are unlikely to achieve this outcome with PKT in an acceptable timeframe."
The separation of the two arms of the business will continue, however Mr Neves said the priority was the buyback program.
