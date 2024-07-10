Phaseout of V8 in Toyota's LandCruiser 70 series leaves farmers in the lurch

Queensland farmer Lachy Brown, Buaraba Creek Pastoral Company, Esk, says it is getting harder and harder to find vehicles well-suited to farm work.
Mr Brown said this week's news that Toyota was bidding farewell to the V8 that has powered the LandCruiser 70 Series since 2007 was disappointing.
Toyota is instead introducing a five-speed manual gearbox for most four-cylinder variants.
"I only use the V8s and the reason for that is the torque for towing horse floats," he said.
"I also use it to pull plant trailers and equipment around on farm and stock crates as well. With the four cylinder I think (for that kind of work) it's asking too much of a smaller motor."
Toyota paused order-taking for the 1VD-FTV 4.5-litre turbo-diesel engine almost two years ago and announced this week that it would not be reopened.
"The problem has been coming for some time," Mr Brown said.
"I've tried other utes like the Ranger and the Amarok and the problems come when you're banging around in the paddock. You're asking too much of the front suspension. They're more a highway ute."
Long-term, Mr Brown is unsure what he'll do in the future when it comes to farm vehicle purchases.
"I'm thinking about buying another older one (LandCruiser) and putting it in the shed," he said.
"I nearly bought one from Mackay recently but it was $56,000 for a 2012 model.
"The other option is keeping what I've got and putting in a new engine."
For Mr Brown, LandCruisers from 2010 to 2013 were the sweet spot when it came to the ideal vehicle for farm use.
"I think they really got it right in those years," he said.
"Putting in more technology isn't necessarily better for us. We just need something that is going to work and survive.
"It's going to be a real problem because we're just going to burn through vehicles."
Since its 1985 introduction, Australians have bought 346,742 cars in the LandCruiser 70 Series with almost half - 171,010 vehicles - powered by the V8 introduced in 2007.
A Toyota spokesperson said the move to drop the V8 was not influenced by the federal government's New Vehicle Emissions Standard (NVES), which comes into effect from next year.
"While we always consider the impact of future regulations, the decision to discontinue the V8 pre-dates the NVES and was driven by community expectations that we take positive steps to reduce our emissions footprint," they said.
"It follows our recently announced decision to stop selling petrol-powered passenger cars and SUVs where a hybrid alternative is available."
