What is keeping farmers up at night the most - it's not the weather

Rising input costs and out-of-touch government policy is now weighing heavier on farmer minds than ever-present weather worries.
Talk to any livestock producer about the phase-out of the live sheep trade or any grain producer about the decline of onshore fertiliser manufacturing and that will be clear.
Independent market research company Roy Morgan has now put some figures to that.
A special survey the company ran in April and May found the majority of farmers rate economic conditions as the single biggest challenge they are facing, with government policy in second place.
It's a clear shake-up. Both those issues have risen significantly in two years to be the bigger concerns of the farmers Roy Morgan surveys via more than a thousand in-depth interviews. Government policy has come from equal fifth to be second.
Staffing issues have also become more prominent on the list of challenges than weather.
Farm leaders say the results likely reflect the idea that seasonal volatility is now largely factored into management, planning and indeed the psyche of the Australian farmer.
However, there is no question the role of government decisions, particularly those seen as not evidence-based, is a major worry for today's primary producer.
Queensland beef producer Rob Atkinson, Cocklebinda at Baralaba, west of Rockhampton, said the Roy Morgan results were on the money.
The phase-out of the live sheep trade had every person in agriculture worried about the ability of minority groups to shut down industries despite the strong argument for their value, he said.
"Everyone in cattle sees the live sheep situation as a lead-in to a push for live cattle to go too, despite assurances from the agriculture minister to the contrary," he said.
"And whether it's Angus breeding in Victoria or Brahmans up here, that will devastate our industry.
"What's happened with live sheep shows an entire trade can be banned on emotion, not science or what it means to our customers, let alone what it means to the bush and to farmers."
Mr Atkinson said there was also a huge concern that beef would be a scapegoat in the need of corporations to reach deforestation thresholds and the regulations that might bring down.
In northern NSW, Moree grain producer Matthew Madden said while it might seem weather was a more immediate concern for a farmer, rising input costs and the ability to secure inputs was actually more pressing.
"Our reliance on overseas products is seen as a massive concern, but so too is access to chemicals and regulatory issues around that," he said.
"And trade market access - non-tariff barriers - are no longer a big picture concern. People can see these things affecting our viability right now on the farm."
NSW Clarence River cane grower Andrew Fischer said throughput was critical to his sector and the issues around lifestyle encroachment, and never-ending environmental regulation, was taking more and more cane land out of production.
It wasn't just getting regulated out of business that was worrying but "the wheels of bureaucracy also turn far too slow to keep up with daily on-farm needs," he said.
The Roy Morgan survey also found seven in ten farmers felt they were financially worse off now compared to a year ago.
Roy Morgan chief executive officer Michele Levine said farmers were also fairly gloomy on the broader economic environment with 69 per cent expecting bad times for the economy over the next year and next five years and a majority saying now was a bad time to invest in growing the business.
"The one bright light is that farmers were positive about their own prospects with a majority of 60pc expecting their own farming business will be 'better off financially' this time next year," she said.
