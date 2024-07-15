The flystrike treatment that could become the answer to mulesing

University of Queensland researchers have been working on a chemical-free method of controlling flystrike that could open the door to new ways of controlling livestock pest problems.
Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food Innovation Research Fellow Karishma Mody and PhD candidate Yunjia Yang have proved it would be possible to use RNA technology to fight back against blowflies by stunting their growth and potentially killing them.
"RNA interference is a natural process, where small RNA molecules can pretty much switch off specific genes, preventing them from making proteins," Dr Mody said.
"So what we're doing is doing is using double stranded RNA (dsRNA), which will target the essential genes of the blowfly... it's very species specific.
"This technique has been used for a long time to understand gene functions, create new treatments and mainly has been used to control pests in crop protection... we for the first time have shown that it has potential to work against pests in livestock."
Dr Mody said the work was still in very early stages, with the next challenge to identify target genes that can be silenced by the dsRNA to slow insect growth and potentially kill the blowfly.
"Three of the 12 genes screened gave promising results," she said.
"The idea came through my work with Professor Neena Mitter who focuses on RNAi-based bio-insecticides to control crop pests and pathogens."
Dr Mody said on its own dsRNA isn't very stable so researchers wanted to combine it with a delivery system to come up with an effective real world application.
"It would be similar to what is being done at the moment, like spraying the sheep so that when the flies come and lay the eggs, when those eggs hatch into a larvae they feed onto the formulation which is already on the sheep and deteriorates their development, eventually killing the larvae," she said.
With the proposed method being sustainable and non-toxic with minimal resistance issues, Dr Mody said the research, which was published in Pest Management Science, could hopefully provide a feasible alternative to mulesing in the future.
"When we started working on the projects, one of our key questions was can we develop something which is sustainable that can help farmers move away from mulesing?" she said.
"Since COVID-19 the term RNA is used a lot more, people are much more aware of RNA and how it can be used.
"The cost of producing the RNA has significantly reduced in the last five years... when we started working with RNA the price was really high.
"We are making progress and hopefully with the improved technology it will keep getting cheaper."
The research could in turn open the door to new methods for controlling other pests affecting livestock such as the cattle tick and buffalo fly.
"With the population growing and so much demand on food, we'll need to produce more food and there is so much pressure from environmental bodies, they want to move away from using pesticides," Dr Mody said.
"This is a really good step forward, moving towards the development of sustainable agriculture and it has really good potential, not just for flystrike but we can try it for other pests that affect livestock too."
The next step to bringing the treatment to Australian sheep paddocks would be trying the formulation out in a field setting, with more funding required to progress towards commercialisation.
Australian Wool Innovation's general manager for research Bridget Peachey said research into chemical-free ways to control flystrike were intended to deliver effective control options for woolgrower to combat flystrike while also countering pesticide resistance and ensuring sheep welfare and industry sustainability.
"Flystrike is estimated to cost the industry over $323 M per annum in prevention, treatment and production costs," she said.
"Flystrike also has a significant impact on the welfare of sheep causing severe pain and suffering.
"Lucilia cuprina, the Australian sheep blowfly, initiates most cases of flystrike on Australian sheep.
"Like all insect pests, it has the potential to develop resistance to chemical treatments with long term use and over reliance on just one chemical group.
"Whilst this doesn't mean that the current chemicals don't work - it may mean that the period of protection may not be as long, so it is important that woolgrowers regularly monitor their sheep even if they are within the treatment period on the chemical label."
Ms Peachey said research such as this would be important for the long term sustainability of the sheep industry.
AWI is also working with DAF Qld and UQ to develop an 'eco-friendly' biopesticide using nanotechnology.
Other projects to address the issue of flystrike include AWI-funded research led by University of Melbourne to demonstrate that the blowfly can be infected by a natural bacterium which could suppress sheep blowfly populations, the release of sterile male blowflies on South Australia's Kangaroo Island and CSIRO research into developing a flystrike vaccine.
