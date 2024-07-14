Cutting costs: red meat challenged by spendthrift shoppers

As cost of living concerns continue to put pressure on Australian consumers, the red meat sector is tackling the challenge of making sure products still find their way into cost-conscious shoppers' trolleys.
Group manager of adoption and commercialisation for Meat & Livestock Australia Sarah Strachan said the top thing that makes people buy and eat more red meat was its nutritional benefits, while the biggest thing driving down red meat consumption was price.
"We're really seeing the cost of living pressures hit a certain segment of the market," she said.
"That does help us to understand and consider how we are creating solutions for red meat to still be part of a person's shopping trolley or what they eat for dinner through looking at different ways we can create value, whether it's using different cuts of meat or still ensuring they have a small portion of red meat in their meals each night.
"Some of the other proteins have advantages from a consumer perception that they're easy to prepare and they're really convenient."
Ms Strachan, who recently spoke about red meat purchase drivers at the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association national conference, said it wasn't just about offering the cheapest option with shoppers seeking value for money and wanting quality without outspending their budget.
"That's where we'll work with major retailers and so on so that when a shopper walks up to the red meat category there are meal solutions right in front of them that have used cost effective cuts, because with the quality grading system we've got we can actually find other cuts in the carcase that can perform at an adequate level and an affordable price point for those consumers that are a bit more price-sensitive," she said.
"Not every piece of red meat has to be a loin cut, one of those premium-priced cuts and that's one of the luxuries we have with lamb and beef carcases... there are so many options within those animals, we can position the right cut in the right place at the right price.
"Red meat may have not traditionally been sitting in various sections where you'd go and pick up one of those easy to cook meals, things like the barbecue chicken sections is probably a classic.
"We've had a beef option in there for some time... and we're looking to see where we can put it within the deli section as well.
"The deli section has really been owned by pork for so long so the value add work that's happening in MLA is where are other parts of where people go and buy meat that red meat could have a presence as well."
Supermarkets are increasing coming up with new ways to attract cash-strapped, time-poor shoppers to the red meat section with ready-made meal options, with Woolworth recently expanding its own brand COOK range and slow-cooked style meals, boasting a starting price point of $3.25 a serve for the offerings.
The additions to the range include beef cheeks in red wine ready in 30 minutes and a 10 minute combination pork and beef meatball dish.
Woolworths food developer Carmen Garcia said the retailer had curated easy and budget-friendly meal solutions to help customers get a flavourful dinner on the table, whether they had 10 minutes or 45 minutes.
"During winter we know that customers enjoy hearty meals like roasts, beef briskets, and slow-cooked stews, filling homes with comforting aromas, so we've launched these products just in time for the colder months," she said.
Ms Strachan said the technology available within the red meat industry meant that there could be tiered branding structures within the red meat category to suit different consumers' needs.
"Where we've seen it work really well is where either a supermarket or a brand, maybe owned by a processor, has used MSA because MSA has been around for a long time and can very accurately predict whether a cut of meat is a three star, four star or five star based on all the measurements that are taken during the grading process," she said.
"If all of those cuts go together in one box or all of those cuts and packaged and put on one shelf, while all of those- three, four and five star- would meet a consumer's expectations, there would still be quite a bit of variation because consumers can pick up those differences in eating quality.
"So where we've seen some brand owners take it further and really extract the value out of MSA is where they say 'I want the top 10 per cent of all my cuts to sit in my very highest brand', that will be positioned in a particular market or particular demographic where there's a willingness to pay for that particular product and it may come with other credentials that they want to tell about the story of that product as well.
"Then they want their middle part of my category or brand to be certain three to four star products... and offer a value product that's all three star or meets expectations for consumers but is at a certain price point."
Ms Strachan said where segregation like that has occurred in processors' brands, there's been an emergence of that being linked back to what producers get paid.
"There's quite a lot of premiums out there for producers to deliver MSA-compliant cattle but beyond that now those processors that have gone into these tiered branding structures and segregating by eating quality have started to offer 'well if you hit a certain quality of animal, you actually get more than the base MSA rate.
"So that in itself is helping give a market signal back to producers that if they make some changes on farm and improve the quality of their animals, it can actually lead to a financial benefit as well."
Brand segregation is also on the rise within the lamb space, Ms Strachan said.
"This is a really transformational opportunity for the lamb industry that's happened in probably the last 12 months," she said.
"Some of the carcase technologies which have now become commercially available and accredited to measure things like intramuscular fat or marbling, we haven't had that up until this last 12 to 18 months.
"We've got some processors that are moving towards integrating these technologies, they'll then be able to segregate lambs or the cuts within those lambs to that three, four, five star variation as well.
"The beef sector has probably led the charge there in getting consumers familiar with branding and that branding has become more sophisticated... I think lamb's got the opportunity to almost get there faster because beef's kind of broken the way to get there."
