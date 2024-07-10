Star Wars solution to help bird flu crisis

The epic space battles in Star Wars meant a generation of kids have flashing lasers seared in their memory.
Now, while it may not feature any battles lasers really are forming an important defence strategy, this time not for the Rebel Alliance but for poultry producers across the country looking to stay safe in the midst of a deadly avian influenza epidemic.
A solution based on an automatic laser system launched by Dutch pest control company Bird Control Group is showing promise in protecting poultry farms from wild birds.
Wild birds are one of the key vectors in spreading avian influenza and it can be extremely difficult to control their movements.
Along with the traditional biosecurity measures being used to reduce risk, Bird Control Group international sales development manager Wade Schifferle said that trial work from Europe has found the lasers can be effective in stopping wild birds from entering poultry farms.
Mr Schifferle said the deterrents were non-lethal, humane, and require minimal maintenance, making them a valuable addition to existing biosecurity protocols.
Trial work at Wageningen University, a uni specialising in agriculture in the Netherlands, investigated whether the laser system could be a successful biosecurity measure to prevent avian influenza viruses from spreading from wild birds to domestic animals.
There were strong results from the trial, with an overall 98.2 per cent efficacy in reducing the rate of wild birds visiting the farm.
Mr Schifferle said the AVIX Autonomic laser system works by continuously moving a laser beam that leverages a bird's innate fight or flight response to scare away both pests and migratory birds.
As a result of the laser beams the area looks uninhabitable to the birds, pushing them elsewhere and reducing contamination and the risk of avian flu transmission across poultry farms.
The beams are pre-programmed and shot out horizontally.
"We don't fire them into the air for safety reasons, every place is different but the pattern will be programmed to deter wild birds from entering," Mr Schifferle said.
He said the technology could work extremely effectively and quickly.
"We can get really good control in terms of deterring the birds and it generally happens very quickly, sometimes straight away, sometimes a couple of days, but not very long."
"From there, it alters the wild birds' behaviour and they don't land near the farms, which obviously lowers the risk of the diseases they can spread."
The avian influenza outbreak, centred on Victoria with a smaller outbreak in NSW, has seen over a million birds put down.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry is actively coordinating efforts to manage these outbreaks and prevent further spread.
All infected premises have been depopulated, and strict movement restrictions are in place, creating Restricted Areas and broader Control Areas around infected properties to limit the movement of poultry, birds, and related products.
The government emphasises the importance of adhering to stringent biosecurity practices and poultry owners are advised to maintain clean facilities, prevent contact with wild birds, and ensure proper handling and cooking of poultry products.
These measures are essential to manage and mitigate the impact of the outbreaks.
