What the new Material Matters Standard means for Australian RWS-certified woolgrowers

A pilot version of the new standard set to replace the Responsible Wool Standard accreditation has added in a number of new criteria, with baiting programs, how long stock can be held off water, the steepness of loading ramps, how animals are protected from heat and cold stress and pain relief among some of the topics that have seen new conditions put in place.
The new Material Matters Standard will relax some conditions from the existing integrity scheme such as allowing producers to use baiting programs under strict conditions and to hold ewes in late pregnancy off water for up to 20 hours as opposed to a previously imposed eight-hour limit, while tightening up other areas, such as requiring loading ramps to be no more than 20 degrees, as opposed to 27 degrees.
The Responsible Wool Standard will be superseded by new standard from 2026, with overseeing body Textile Exchange now set to embark on a pilot stage of the transition now set to take place, involving feasibility testing and outreach events.
The Material Matters Standard also makes a number of recommendations or "leadership criterion" of how producers should run their operations, including not using sheep with a wrinkle score of three or more for breeding and using both anaesthetic and analgesia for pain relief during husbandry procedures when both are available.
The use of baiting programs was one element which provoked significant debate during the development of the standard, with Australian producers lobbying to be allowed to use regional baiting programs to control invasive species such as foxes.
WoolProducers CEO Jo Hall said the fact that change had been made was a concession for Australian producers.
"The allowance for baiting in certain circumstances does show this is a process of evolution, they don't have it right, but they have listened, that's why it's important for people to have a say on these kinds of things," she said.
But Ms Hall said it remained to be seen how practical some other changes would be.
"One of the issues we have always had with RWS is that they are claiming to be a global standard but still have the provision for varied obligations such as pain relief which is dependent on individual country regulations and registrations, she said.
"In terms of general pain relief application, because we have access to registered over-the counter products in Australia, if we sign up for RWS we must use it.
"But in South Africa for example, where registered pain relief products aren't available, their growers can still be RWS-accredited but they don't have to use pain relief, which flies in the face of RWS being a global standard given there is the ability for exceptions to be made.
Ms Hall said another broader problem is that in many circumstances the Textile Exchange standards are "very EU-focused".
"How wool is produced in other countries isn't how we do it in Australia," she said.
"Our husbandry practices and production practices are very appropriate for our unique geographical and climactic conditions in Australia so when you try and take a global standard and apply it across the board, it just don't have that practical application in Australia in some instances."
Ms Hall also said that standards should be outcome focused rather than specifying how outcomes are achieved.
"There are some things in there that are overly prescriptive that will not lead to better outcomes," she said. "Things like changing the angle of loading ramps by seven degrees could add additional work for producers for little to no animal welfare benefits.
"However, there are some things in there that are very common sense, achievable and being done by the vast majority of Australian growers to ensure the health and welfare of their flock.
"We need these standards to be practicable and not overly and unfairly influenced by animal activists."
Ms Hall said she was also concerned that there were things raised in the pilot standard that could result in scope creep, such as conditions around the humane treatment of other animals on a farm not being certified by RWS and suggestions around breeding.
"The recommendation that sheep with a wrinkle score of three or more are not retained for breeding is only a recommendation but I don't think it's up to these standards to be dictating which sheep producers choose to breed out of," she said.
"That doesn't need to be there even as a recommendation... it's up to producers on how to manage that and clearly they would be managing those animals with animal welfare in mind."
Another new criteria calls for producers to provide a written water management plan for any irrigation, that encompasses records of water used where possible and factors in the adoption of the best available methods, tools, and technologies.
Pilot activities will be carried out in 2024 to test whether the changes introduced to the Materials Matter Standard are fit for purpose, with the criteria to then be refined again before the final standard is published in mid-2025.
The standard will become effective in early 2026 and mandatory for growers certified to the current RWS scheme in mid 2026.
A report from Textile Exchange from December 2023 shows that of the sustainability schemes in Australia, RWS is currently the most popular, capturing a 5pc market share of all wool compared to 2.3pc being accredited with Sustainawool and 1.2pc with The New Zealand Merino Company's ZQ program, which also conforms with RWS.
