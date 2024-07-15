Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

What the new Material Matters Standard means for Australian RWS-certified woolgrowers

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 16 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RWS certification will be replaced by Textile Exchange's Material Matters Standard. FILE PICTURE.
The RWS certification will be replaced by Textile Exchange's Material Matters Standard. FILE PICTURE.

A pilot version of the new standard set to replace the Responsible Wool Standard accreditation has added in a number of new criteria, with baiting programs, how long stock can be held off water, the steepness of loading ramps, how animals are protected from heat and cold stress and pain relief among some of the topics that have seen new conditions put in place.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.