Wi-fi, separate toilets and clever catching pens: smarter shearing sheds

Wifi internet, air-conditioning, onsite tearooms and separate bathrooms... these aren't the shearing sheds of your grandfather's day.
Beyond design elements intended to ease the backbreaking labour side of shearing, such as sheep delivery systems and sloped catching pens, shearing sheds with a range of mod cons are on the rise.
Shearing Contractors Association of Australia secretary Jason Letchford said that many shearing sheds were a hundred years old, with not many improvements made in the meantime so the ones that were new or improved stood out.
"Anything new around shearing shed design and good design is always music to our ears," he said.
"Better shed design attracts better quality staff because you're going to have a place where people want to go and do their work," he said.
"Shearing is one of the hardest jobs on the planet and it's about making their life easier."
Mr Letchford said that air-conditioning for shearing sheds was going to move away from being a luxury to a necessity.
"If you're not shearing around the hot months, you're definitely going to be crutching so getting that temperature to something that's reasonable... that's not a luxury any more," he said.
"Every summer I probably have a discussion about heat exhaustion and workplace health and safety risk assessment, even having a thermometer in the shed.
"Air-conditioning in real terms is getting cheaper to install and if you want to be a mixed farming operation shearing or crutching in the hotter months of the year, you're definitely going to be putting that on your radar as something that's going to give you the option to have the right staff there, not be begging for workers.
"As more and more air-conditioning comes around, it will become the standard."
Mr Letchford said improved facilities such as segregated toilets for male and female workers were becoming more common but needed to become even more widespread.
"If we have the situation from a macro view where we've still got a small number of sheds but enough in volume where the amenities are not suitable... that detracts from the industry as a whole and takes away the the competitiveness of the industry to attract workers of all genders and all needs," he said.
Mr Letchford said improvements to living quarters, such as wifi internet could help attract younger people to the job site.
"That's pretty simple to have access to social media and potentially TV shows at night that they can entertain themselves with... it just gets us competitive and people might stay in the industry longer.
"If you've got video chatting people with families can stay in touch with their families and feel more connected... it takes away some of the distance and isolation of those jobs."
And while many shearers still like to take their break out in the fresh air or on the boards, having a meal break room is another modern convenience worth being considered.
Mr Letchford said with the rise of suburban shearing where shearers head home at the end of the day, being able to bring leftovers to the job readily would be a perk.
"Having a designated area where you can bring in food and microwave it, having kitchen amenities such as an air fryer... that would easily be something people would benefit from," he said.
On the technical side, an increasing range of design options and improved equipment is vital to make workplaces safer.
"Health and safety is still something that hasn't been achieved in all shearing sheds... there's still controversy around the use of overhead gear which will effectively cost any grower upwards of $2.5 million if they use it and there's a serious incident using it," Mr Letchford said.
"Using the latest equipment that's been around for 20 years, the EVO shearing plant, anything with anti-lock technology is what we need.
"It should be further up the priority list for some farming operations."
Australian Wool Innovation general manager of woolgrower services Stephen Feighan said the shortage of shearers through COVID had been a catalyst for many shed improvements as a way to attract and retain good staff.
"Safety and efficiency considerations have been paramount and good facilities, such as flushing toilets, meal room or facilities, hot and cold water are also key in attracting good staff," he said.
Mr Feighan said AWI had produced a range of information and tools to assist growers with shed improvements, including the SafeSheds shed safety assessment guide for growers and the Shearing Shed Deign Considerations Guide.
"With a large number of injury incidents associated with the catch and drag process, design features - such as the straight drag and angled chute incorporated into the Arrow Park design help alleviate much of the twisting motion," he said.
"This design has been widely adopted by growers across the country, with leading shed manufacturers now incorporating this into new shed designs."
Mr Feighan said the race delivery project has proved popular with producers wishing to upgrade or utilise existing infrastructure to enable a safer and efficient wool harvesting program by way of reducing the fatigue and injury in the catch and drag in shearing.
"Through AWI funding, the race delivery modular design has now been commercialised by six manufacturers throughout Australia, and many manufacturers have built large scale race delivery sheds around Australia."
