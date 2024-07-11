Council climate plans to phase-out Australia's livestock industry

A Greens-led inner-Melbourne council has told residents that they should stop eating meat to reduce carbon emissions.
However, no mention was made in the Yarra City Council Climate Emergency Plan 2024-2030 about how moving to a vegan agricultural system would kill off Australia's $35 billion livestock and livestock products industry and that many of the nation's 85,000 farmers are directly or indirectly reliant on it to survive.
The all care and no responsibility suggestion also did not mention the thousands of businesses and jobs along the agricultural supply chain that would be lost without a meat industry.
Regardless, the Yarra enclave just north of the Melbourne CBD - around 50 clicks from a producer's paddock and a million miles from emphasising with farmers - wants to put a stop to it all.
"It is widely understood that a shift to plant-based diets is critical in responding to the climate emergency," the plan said.
To believe the push is a meaningless and small noise from the inner-city latte set is to misread the shifting of Australia's political landscape.
The Yarra Council is a Greens stronghold with both Mayor Edward Crossland and Deputy Mayor Anab Mohamud party candidates.
The release of the document also quickly follows the banning of Australia's live sheep by sea export industry, Labor legislation heavily influenced by the Greens who also helped push it through Parliament.
Meanwhile, the Coalition believes a recent shake-up of federal electoral boundaries and worsening cost-of-living pressures among other reasons could well result in a minority government following the next election.
The narrowing of margins directly translates into the Greens and other minor parties having greater power, and possibly say, over government policy.
Teal Independents who tend to vote as a loose bloc on a range of issues, particularly those related to the environmental and animal welfare, will be particularly influential.
Tellingly, the latter raised concerns about the live cattle trade during a recent parliamentary debate on the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 and indicated "dog racing" was also high on the hit list.
A Labor minority government will not only need the support of these MPs and Senators to pass legislation, it may well need their support to form government.
RedBridge director Kos Samaras said an analysis of its federal polls across Australia in the 18 to 34 year old category since August 2023 showed "the disruptors are coming".
"In metropolitan electorates, the Greens easily outpoll the Coalition across most major cities," he said.
"That said. Nearly 50pc of this generation report to have no values connection with any registered political party in Australia."
Meanwhile, while the Yarra climate plan obviously includes other recommendations to reduce emissions, like increasing public transport, bikes and scooter usage and moving is banking and superannuation portfolios away from fossil fuels, it's harshest views centre around farming.
Under the heading Impacts of animal agriculture, the plan says a "major" source of emissions which are not captured in the municipal emissions inventory were "associated with food consumed within Yarra".
Its finger of blame is pointed at deforestation, methane emissions from livestock, refrigeration and transportation of products, as well as the "vast amount of land and resources" directed towards producing crops for livestock consumption for causing a spike in Yarra's carbon footprint.
"There is substantial evidence to suggest that the emissions associated with current dietary patterns - particularly the high and increasing rate of consumption of animal products - are likely to make it impossible to limit global heating to 1.5°C, even if fossil fuel emissions were eliminated completely," it reads.
The plan cites university research and Climate Council information, but also a newspaper article, "based on research commissioned by Greenpeace", for its land clearing data.
Other municipalities are also going down the same road. The Willoughby City Council, on Sydney's lower north shore, for example, says on its website that "skipping meat for a day each week for a year shrinks your annual carbon footprint as much as not driving your car for a whole month".
However, that nugget of wisdom comes from a 16-year-old US research paper released when Greta Thunberg was aged just five.
Sources of information is a reminder of questions around where Labor got a photo it used on a social media post to announce the passing of the live sheep ban into law.
The image has been used repeatedly by animal activist and advocate groups in Australia and worldwide since 2013 in materials calling for an end to the live sheep by sea trade - despite it being of sheep on a truck at a salesyard in Victoria.
The connection is somewhat interesting given AJP leader Louise Pfeiffer claimed the minor party delivered the "knockout blow" to the industry by demanding the end of live sheep exports as a requirement for giving its preferences to Labor at the Dunkley by-election in Melbourne in March.
The same AJP who suggested in a Victorian parliamentary inquiry report, prompted by activist's trespassing onto pig farms, that the Allan Government should cultivate a local lab-grown meat industry.
It is these disruptors that the agriculture industry fears will have a greater and greater influence over Labor, if it becomes dependent on them to achieve its wider policy platform, and therefore farming in coming years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.