Murray, Watt the flock are you thinking?

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:35pm, first published 11:06am
Murray Watt has been talking up sheepmeat exports and the future of the processing sector online, after laws passed to end the live sheep trade.
Murray Watt has been talking up sheepmeat exports and the future of the processing sector online, after laws passed to end the live sheep trade.

Agriculture minister Murray Watt has continued spruiking the future of Australia's sheepmeat exports and processing sector online, posting across multiple social platforms in the wake of the ban of live sheep exports by sea being passed into law.

Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

