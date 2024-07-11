Murray, Watt the flock are you thinking?

Agriculture minister Murray Watt has continued spruiking the future of Australia's sheepmeat exports and processing sector online, posting across multiple social platforms in the wake of the ban of live sheep exports by sea being passed into law.
But his rhetoric didn't go unquestioned, with commenters querying the Mr Watt on whether he understood the difficulties being faced by the industry.
In the original post, Mr Watt pointed to booming sheepmeat exports, writing that the world was "buying more Australian lamb, goat and sheepmeat than ever before, in great news for our agriculture sector".
"These figures, driven by a lift in demand from the Middle East, show a strong future for our sheep industry & Aussie meat processing jobs," he posted.
On Twitter, one commenter wrote "Surely you aren't claiming this is due to you pelican??" while another wrote "Just STOP the gaslighting Murray. Farmers know you are not our friend."
On Linked In, NSW livestock producer Robert Fraser pointed out that even amid record export levels, many producers were struggling to reach cost of production.
"Unsustainable prices for producers at record levels of production," he said.
"A fair industry is not meant to work this way.
"Demand should equal profit for everyone in the supply chain."
Another Linked In commenter, business coach Allen Roberts said that the numbers "ignore the basic commercial reality that some customers want their sheep live".
"This is not to necessarily support the live sheep trade, but in the banning of it, the government has taken a decision and imposed it on suppliers to the detriment of customers without acknowledging the impact, beyond throwing a few dollars at the affected suppliers," he wrote.
It's not the first time since the law passed that Mr Watt has tried to shift the conversation to growing sheepmeat exports, with an announcement of renewed sheepmeat access to Brazil also raising industry eyebrows.
Over on Facebook there were a number of comments on the post praising the sheepmeat figures "as long as live export stops", while some vegans commented angrily about the continued existence of any form off sheepmeat production .
"Our government needs to address this issue and encourage and financially support farmers to transition away from these industries and grow more clean food products for us all, plants!" one commenter wrote.
