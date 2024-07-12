Outstanding Carnarvon View offered with a 4040 acre quality wheat crop

Carnarvon View is an outstanding 2087 hectare (5156 acre) Central Queensland graingrowing property.
Located 8km west of Rolleston and 134km from Emerald, the freehold block has 1635ha (4040 acres) of extensively developed dry-land cultivation country and is being offered with a wall to wall wheat crop included in sale.
Carnarvon View is an excellent mix of heavy, self-mulching coolabah, brigalow flood plain country that rises up to heavy, self-mulching black soil Downs country.
The controlled traffic farm is based on 3m wheel centres on 12m tramlines.
The grazing country is fenced into five paddocks and has been developed with improved pastures and legumes.
There is a set of portable cattle yards equipped with a crush and a trough.
Water is supplied from two bores and there is a dual frontage to Albinia Creek plus access to Panorama Creek and the Comet River.
Working improvements include an enclosed 21x45m shed with a workshop and a 21x48m hay shed with an 8m skillion.
Carnarvon View also has a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with a large deck that is set in landscaped gardens.
There is also a self-contained one bedroom cabin, three bedroom workers quarters, and a five bay garage plus storage.
Marketing agent Brad Hanson said Carnarvon View was premium farming and grazing country.
"Carnarvon View offers outstanding, modern infrastructure that is renowned for its highly efficient productivity and sustainable farming management practices," Mr Hanson said.
Carnarvon View will be auctioned in Rockhampton on August 20.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
