No mountain of beef coming from Australia so get your orders in

The Australian Bureau of Statistics' recalculation of the size of the cattle herd which adds 4.34 million head has caused some concern among beef exporters that overseas customers might perceive Australia has a mountain of meat coming.
That's not the case and some forecasters even say cattle supply, and therefore beef production, will be tighter for the next three years.
While the Australian Bureau of Statistics has clearly said the new figures are the result of a change in methodology aimed at aligning with industry ways of assessing the herd size, the concerns are around the reluctance of global customers to order if they think added volume might push prices down in the near future.
Analysts say there may indeed be negative fallout for exporters initially but it will eventually iron out as it becomes clear there are no massive loads of beef coming through the Australia pipeline.
Some processors have told ACM Agri the ABS change was necessary and will be to the benefit of all in the supply chain in the long-term.
Global AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty agrees.
He believes that current beef production volumes are healthy but will fall with an expected herd rebuild next year. He says Australia's cattle and sheepmeat supply will be considerably tight in 2025, 2026 and 2027.
"Therefore, this is as good a time as any to make this adjustment, as customers will be chasing our product, not stepping away for the next few years," he said.
"The challenge is explaining this dramatic change to customers worldwide, who may not initially understand that nothing has actually changed regarding supply from Australia."
Much of the increased herd size can be accounted for in the fact the ABS is now counting smaller producers whose turnover has not reached $40,000, something it did not do before.
Mr Quilty described the change as a necessary evil and urged the industry to support it as the end result would be better forecasts and decisions moving forward.
"There is no magical extra four million head of cattle in the herd; this is an adjustment in the paperwork only," he said.
"Given the meat processing and feedlot sectors have made large investments and expenditures in recent years, it is an essential adjustment.
"The new methodology and baseline data will enable Meat & Livestock Australia to align with ABS numbers. The current number discord between the two organisations is not a good look within Australia or externally."
He said the move gave the ABS the ability to have herd and flock estimates bi-yearly or quarterly, which would ensure that other organisations like the United States Department of Agriculture were working from the same numbers.
"Once again that removes uncertainty and restores confidence in the new baseline process," he said.
Mr Quilty did say, however, a five-year census survey should be reintroduced, or an equivalent way to benchmark, to ensure that past estimates were accurate and that estimates in the future had a strong anchor point to determine herd size based on flows in and out of the herd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.