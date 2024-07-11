Farm Online
Standout riverfront property makes confidence building $3920/acre

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 11 2024 - 1:30pm
Outstanding riverfront property Moriah has sold for $3920/acre. Picture supplied
Outstanding riverfront property Moriah has sold for $3920/acre. Picture supplied

Outstanding Queensland Western Downs property Moriah has sold at auction for the equivalent of $9685/hectare ($3920/acre).

