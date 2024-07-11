Global demand is there and we have the cattle but can processors keep up?

With demand for Australian beef tipped to increase in the second part of 2024 on the back of declining United States production and all signs pointing to producers having more cattle to sell, at least until Christmas, the linchpin is clearly going to be processor capacity.
Across the country, extra shifts have already been added to cater for larger volumes of cattle. Slaughter volumes are travelling around 30 per cent above the five-year average.
Reports are now flowing through that capacity in northern plants is close to, if not at, maximum. Some centres are believed to be booked out months in advance.
In the south, where substantial extra capacity has come online in the form of expansions at numerous plants, processors are showing signs of chasing more livestock to ramp up their ability to meet the global demand.
Producers say direct consignment grids have lifted and agents report southern processors are venturing well into Queensland chasing supply.
However, analysts believe that could be relatively short-lived and say significant beef production growth in Australia will be unlikely.
Rural Bank's agriculture mid-year outlook has beef production remaining stable for the rest of the year.
It says average weekly slaughter was 13 per cent higher for the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2023 but only 1.6pc above the strong second half of 2023.
The end of May saw weekly slaughter above 140,000 head for the first time since April 2020 and Rural Bank's analysts expect it will stabilise around this mark for the rest of the year, given the capacity limitations in plants.
Despite a slight easing in June, beef export shipments are above the quarterly five-year average - Episode 3 analysts say to the tune of 26pc.
Quarter 2 beef exports to the US totalled 87,264 tonnes shipped weight, which was the strongest second quarter result since 2015, Matt Dalgleish said.
Reduced US production is clearly weighing on global supply.
Rural Bank analysts said the US entered 2024 with the lowest herd since 1951 and its beef production is forecast to decline 1.9pc, adding to a 4.7pc fall in 2023.
Production is particularly set to tighten across the second half of 2024.
That reduction in production from the US will be offset by growth in China, India, Australia and Brazil, however recent weather conditions throughout many production regions in those countries may limit growth, according to Rural Bank.
The US Department of Agriculture is forecasting US beef imports will rise as much as 12pc this year, on top of a 9.9pc spike last year.
Australian beef has been a large beneficiary of this stronger US import demand so far in 2024, the Rural Bank report said.
Our shipments to the US to May were up 85pc on last year.
On top of that, declining US volumes to Japan and South Korea have supported a hike in what those markets have taken from Australia.
Further, China can only add extra competition with the removal of suspensions on plants and the granting of an additional licence.
Rural Bank head of agribusiness Andrew Smith said among the many positives in the first half of this year in the performance of six key farming sectors - cattle, cropping, dairy, horticulture, sheep and wool - beef was a highlight.
"Elevated export demand from the US and key Asian markets is providing stability in beef prices and opportunities for continued export growth moving forward," he said.
