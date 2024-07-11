Premium irrigation property sold under the hammer for $23.65 million

Premium 518 hectare (1280 acre) Namoi Valley irrigation farm Jungaburra has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for a stunning $23.65 million.
Located on the Namoi River at Wee Waa, the premium irrigation property featured outstanding soils, excellent water entitlements and first class improvements.
There is 360ha (890 acres) of protected flood irrigation and 48ha (119 acres) of dryland cultivation.
Jungaburra holds 1888ML in river licences and a 408ML in groundwater licences.
The farm also features 600 megalitres of on-farm water storage, supplied by three equipped irrigation bores and lift pumps, plus two river pumps.
Improvements include a spacious two bedroom homestead with adjoining two bedroom guest quarters, a swimming pool, and tennis court set in landscaped gardens.
There is also a three bedroom manager's quarters with a swimming pool, car shed and stables and two bedroom Austam home.
Working improvements include a large machinery shed with a workshop equipped with three phase power and a gantry crane, a lockable machinery storage shed, a five bay garage, chemical shed, 50 tonne seed silo, and 30,000 litres of diesel storage.
James Thomas and Paul Thomas from Nutrien Harcourts in Narrabri handled the marketing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.