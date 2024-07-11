Sustainable aviation fuel will drive new biofuel era, growers told

Graingrowers could be sitting in the box seat with huge demand for sustainable aviation fuel set to drive an exciting new era for biofuels, one aircraft manufacturing executive believes.
Airbus' chief representative for Australia and New Zealand, Stephen Forshaw, said sustainable aviation fuel will be the linchpin to the aviation industry transitioning to meet clean energy targets.
Mr Forshaw said developers of a SAF industry in Australia could safely bank on industry demand for the foreseeable future.
"There is the clear push for the aviation sector to decarbonise and the only way we can do that at scale at present is with SAF," he said.
"It is going to be 20 to 30 years at least before other clean energy technologies are commercially viable."
"The message is clear to growers who may have seen various biofuel schemes come and go in the past - this is an industry that will be around for some time."
Mr Forshaw said this presented a huge opportunity to help transition Australia's energy sector towards cleaner energy production.
"You move away from being just an energy producer and become a manufacturer, we see jobs in the SAF industry being critical if there is a slowdown in the conventional energy sector and jobs are displaced," he said.
Mr Forshaw said with 91 per cent of Australia's aviation fuel currently imported the creation of a new manufacturing industry would have demonstrable economic and strategic benefits.
"With so much fuel being imported it's not hard to realise we're vulnerable to global supply chain shock," he said.
Mr Forshaw said the nascent industry was aiming high in terms of production goals.
"We estimate by 2040 you could see more than half Australia's aviation fuel requirements made here with SAF, its much better for fuel security along with the economic benefits," he said.
Mr Forshaw said constructing SAF manufacturing facilities was similar but subtly different to petroleum refineries.
"It is expensive, but the beauty is with SAF you won't need the same scale as you do with petroleum refineries," he siad.
"The first SAF facility planned for Australia in Townsville is set to produce a 100 million litres a year, a lot less than what you'd need to go through a conventional refinery.
"The process converts ethanol to jet fuel, with the by-product biodiesel, which is valuable in its own right.
"Based on the extraction rates you'd make around 10 million litres of biodiesel per 100m of SAF.
"We do hope the facilities get bigger in time but it will be a viable starting point."
He said Australia, with an abundance of feed stock, had a key advantage over other nations looking to invest in SAF capability, such as Singapore.
"The advantage of having feed stock on our doorstep, whether that be agricultural by-products or not for food crops such as (oilseed) Carinata, will definitely work in favour of those who set up in Australia," he said.
Mr Forshaw said various jurisdictions were implementing SAF mandates and said this could be a potential lever the Australian government could pull to develop the industry.
"Having a favourable environment will definitely boost investment, there are mandates everywhere pushing industries towards decarbonisation and good policy is a meaningful way to help that push," he said.
"Investors are ready to put cash in, but they need to see the right signals."
He said the technology touted for use in Australia, the ethanol to jet fuel model, was supremely versatile which would allow the industry to set up in various regions.
"You can use waste from sugarcane right through to wheat chaff, the ethanol to jet fuel method is providing the best yields and is very versatile with what is being used as the raw material."
"Another benefit about Australia is the high quality feed stock, that won't impact the quality of the end product, which remains the same, but it will impact how much is made, so you'll need less feedstock for the same amount of end product."
