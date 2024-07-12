Beef from dairy carcase traits stack up; and then there's the carbon story

Beef from dairy has the potential to surpass conventional beef within five years in Australia in terms of carcase traits and consistency, sending interest in every step of the supply chain skyward.
This bold claim was made at a major beef industry conference in Wagga Wagga this month by Michael Campbell, from dairy to beef end-to-end supply chain company, Legendairy, Adelong in NSW.
Dr Campbell believes a number of factors are lining up to make producing high eating quality beef by growing out surplus dairy calves under a specialist regime an attractive proposition for every step of the supply chain.
These include access to proven genetics for the job, science that has proven the power of the right nutrition, the value that can be created from yield and quality in the carcase, the animal health status of animals and, finally, the low carbon footprint the animals start from.
Dr Campbell told an audience of university students at the Intercollegiate Meat Judging conference at Charles Sturt University that the days of dairy farmers breeding Holsteins and Jerseys and wondering why the beef industry wasn't buying them were fast disappearing.
He said while the foundations were certainly there to make beef from dairy a profitable sector, the key would be in the ability of each player along the supply chain to 'create value' for the next person.
Speaking to ACM Agri after the conference, Dr Campbell explained the genetics available for beef on dairy have been well developed in the United States, with companies operating in Australia now offering extensive artificial insemination portfolios of beef on dairy options.
With sexed semen technology for dairy heifers so precise now, dairy farmers can confidently allocate only elite females for dairy replacements and allocate the rest of their herd to the beef job, with the right genetics for that purpose, he said.
"Those genetics can be targeted at the carcase job as no maternal traits are required," he said.
"What that means is the beef on dairy supply chain has enormous potential for rapid year-on-year genetic advancement."
Legendairy has 370 kilogram carcases with average marble scores of 5 from Angus-Holstein steers, 18 to 20 months.
The second key element was nutrition, Dr Campbell said.
"As a general rule, the genetic potential of these animals has been limited by feeding standards," he said.
"The non-negotiables are feeding the calves high quality colostrum, calf milk replacer and then grain. High quality nutrition early in life can set the animal up for enormous success, both from an animal health perspective and daily weight gain."
The backgrounding stage also has to tick nutritional boxes.
"To do a grassfed job, continual access to high quality feed in the paddock is required," Dr Campbell said.
"Grain-assisted, ensuring a continual rising plane of nutrition, is the preferred pathway."
In the Legendairy system, whole-of-life daily weight gains were averaging 1.3 to 1.4kg and up to 1.9kg in the early backgrounding phase.
Dr Campbell said in the United States - where the beef from dairy industry is booming - a major challenge was liver abscesses associated with the use of hormones.
"With our system, they won't have that, so that creates value at the abattoir," he said.
The combination of targeted genetics and turning off young, well-grown animals under little stress has meant low ossification in the beef from dairy animals - a critical element in Meat Standards Australia grading.
That is driving interest from the processor and feedlot end.
"We don't get value from these animals until they are carcases, which is what has held back early parts of the supply chain, but as people gain confidence in what this system can do, that is changing," Dr Campbell said.
"Feedlots will start to offer a competitive price for these animals.
"And there are opportunities for brands. Scientists say their lifetime emissions intensity is a third of that of a traditional beef steer, given they are from dairy cows (where milk production offsets intensity).
"They hit the ground with a lower footprint but then the efficiency in how they are grown contributes further."
All that adds up to the ability to market a carbon-friendly product with high eating quality and there is definitely a market for that.
Of course, overriding all those drivers is the need for a pathway to market for surplus dairy calves, something that will eventually be regulated.
