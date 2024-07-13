Chickpea research starts to heat up

One of the major constraints of yields for chickpeas is late season heat shock, particularly in the northern production zone that accounts for much of Australia's total crop.
However, a Grains Research and Development Corporation project being led by the University of Queensland (UQ) is pushing to fast-track breeding of new chickpea cultivars better adapted to the high temperatures they can face at the end of an Australian growing season.
The project is focusing on a number of methods to improve heat tolerance, including agronomy, plant breeding, crop physiology, crop modelling, genomics and genetics.
Project lead, UQ's Millicent Smith said it was hoped the project would come up with solutions, which would be especially valuable for late sown crop, which is most vulnerable as it flowers later in the spring when the weather is heating up.
"Chickpea is vulnerable to high temperature during the reproductive stage with late sown chickpea particularly exposed," Dr Smith said.
"We want to ensure that Australian growers maintain their competitive edge which means new varieties with improved genetics to cope with heat stress are essential for the future."
There are some good options in terms of genetics due to chickpea's heritage.
The crop was initially found in the Middle East and many wild relatives are especially hardy against the searing temperatures often found in the region.
GRDC manager for genetic technologies - pulses, Camilla Hill, said the significant investment was firmly focused on responding to the needs of Australian growers.
Dr Hill said chickpeas were both useful in terms of ongoing crop rotations and as an out and out cash crop.
"We know that growers value chickpeas in their farming system rotations and because of their market value so this collective investment of $8.2 million is about supporting the development and production of chickpeas that will tolerate high temperatures," she said.
The project will work to make it easier for breeders to try and cut down the laborious research required to identify useful genetics.
"One of the primary objectives of this project is to create user-friendly phenotyping tools for breeders, alongside the deployment of genomic prediction tools to accelerate the development of chickpea varieties with enhanced temperature tolerance for Australian growers," Dr Hill said.
"Ultimately the aim is to boost yield, production and profitability, particularly during heatwave years, ultimately enhancing farming system sustainability."
Kristy Hobson from Chickpea Breeding Australia and the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries said the agronomic benefits of chickpeas were well known, but added more robust varieties would have growers keener to grow the crop, confident that gross margins would stack up.
"There are many benefits to having legumes in a sustainable system in terms of weed management and improving soil health," Dr Hobson said.
"Whilst we understand that chickpea is a positive for a rotation, we want the crop to be profitable in its own right," Dr Hobson said.
"Increased investment in the breeding program has allowed us to expand our target regions and the key breeding objectives.
Dr Smith said working closely with Chickpea Breeding Australia was critical to the project's success as it will ensure tools and technologies can easily be adopted in the breeding program.
"We are very focused on yield stability across environments, which means if varieties are adapted to high temperature but there isn't hot weather that season, growers will still get a good crop.
"High temperature tolerance is a complex trait but we're trying to understand the transition from flowering through to the pod filling stage," she said.
"We're studying germplasm from the genebank, landraces and wild chickpea as well as commercial cultivars and late-stage breeding lines in multi-location field trials and controlled environment experiments in UQ's new Plant Futures Facility.
"All field trials will be phenotyped using UAVs mounted with multispectral sensors and in collaboration with the Australian Plant Phenomics Network, hyperspectral sensing will be deployed, which may reveal the underlying biochemical mechanisms important for maintenance of photosynthesis under high temperatures.
"The traits we are focused on are highly quantitative so the project will adopt an AI-guided breeding approach to rapidly stack desirable genetics into elite chickpea germplasm."
