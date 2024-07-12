Your chance to win a holiday halfway around the world

Here's your chance to win a trip of a lifetime.
In collaboration with Collette, Explore is giving away a mega holiday in North America.
The 15-day package includes two nights of accommodation at the iconic Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise hotel (pictured) in Canada's breathtakingly beautiful Banff National Park; two nights of rail journey aboard the renowned Rocky Mountaineer train (from Banff to Vancouver); and a seven-night cruise of the scenic Inside Passage in Alaska onboard a Holland America cruise ship.
Two nights of premium accommodation in Vancouver is also part of the package, giving the winners an opportunity to explore the cosmopolitan Canadian city.
Valued at up to $42,000 for two people, the giveaway includes international flights with Air Canada.
Simply follow the link below and enter your details to go in the running to win the prize.
The promo closes on August 14, 2024. The winner will be announced on September 24, 2024, in Explore.
