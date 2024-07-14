Farm Online
German technology helps maximise crop harvest with flexible header front

July 14 2024 - 10:30am
German technology can help boost harvest performance. Picture supplied
Capturing every blade of crop into headers and reduce harvesting losses is important, especially when reaping higher value crops, and growers now have an opportunity to take this to a new level with the latest header front designs.

