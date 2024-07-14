German technology helps maximise crop harvest with flexible header front

Capturing every blade of crop into headers and reduce harvesting losses is important, especially when reaping higher value crops, and growers now have an opportunity to take this to a new level with the latest header front designs.
A three-section header front that adjusts itself to perfectly follow the ground, with a cutterbar that independently adjusts itself and a fully integrated air system to guide crop onto its belt, not long ago would have been considered a little futuristic, but it's now a reality.
German manufacturer Geringhoff has offered its corn header fronts on the eastern seaboard for years, but after working closely with Australian distributor, Waringa Distribution, it now has a range of fronts suitable for all crops, and for the local conditions.
Geringhoff international sales manager Patrick Steidle was recently in Australia to update the range.
"Following several years working with Waringa Distribution, we have significantly improved the robustness of our fronts to suit Australia's tough conditions, particularly in relation to the reels, the cutterbar and with the air system," he said.
Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott said the company was directly involved with the Geringhoff research and development team on various alterations to better customise the fronts for local conditions and improve their durability.
Gregor Garre, with Geringhoff, also has joined Waringa Distribution as its research and development manager, adding further local support to the brand, which comes with full parts back-up.
In width sizes from 9.15 metres up to 13.7m, the Geringhoff header front range features three models, incorporating a rigid frame with a flexible cutterbar (Flex) or a three-sectioned frame with either a rigid cutterbar (TruFlex) or flexible cutterbar (TruFlex Razor).
"The wings of the three-sectioned frame act independently, allowing it to adjust from one end to the other by up to 760 millimetres," Mr Steidle said.
"The flexible cutterbar can add another 150mm for total adjustment nearing 1 metre.
"The flexible cutterbar is ideal for harvesting crops like chickpeas, when you want to cut close to the ground.
"The reel also remains close to the cutterbar as it flexes, which is especially beneficial for when crops are lodged."
Comparisons with other fronts in chickpeas and lentils have shown clear differences, with reduced pod loss where the Geringhoff front was used.
Mr Abbott said the fully integrated air system was another exclusive with Geringhoff, and, in contrast to other air systems, it operated directly behind the knife to ensure maximum reduction in harvest losses.
He said the frames also featured the widest centre section with floating, mechanical drive intake auger to feed-in high yielding and bulky crops like canola, and it accommodated most of the weight including the oil tank, which assisted the outstanding wing flexibility and fast response times.
The centre knife drive also has allowed for slim side panels compared with some other header fronts, resulting in reduced crop disturbance that is especially important in high value crops like chickpeas.
Mr Abbott said the Geringhoff header fronts can be completely controlled and monitored, including the knife, reel and draper speeds, from the comfort of the cab.
The Geringhoff header fronts are available for the upcoming harvest and the Waringa Distribution team also is planning further demonstrations of the fronts with dealers and growers.
