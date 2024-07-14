DJI Agriculture report finds global agricultural drone industry is booming

More than 300,000 drones are operating globally, across more than 500 million hectares of farmland around the world.
This is one of the findings of DJI Agriculture, a global leader in facilitating agricultural innovation through drone technology, in its Agriculture Drone Industry Insight Report (2023/2024).
Covering policy initiatives and emerging drone applications, the report offers a comprehensive overview on navigating the evolving landscape of agricultural drone technology.
By the end of June 2024, agricultural drones had treated more than 500 million hectares of farmland around the world, which led to substantial savings, including a cumulative reduction of 210 million tonnes of water and 47,000t of pesticides.
The implementation of agricultural drones is also estimated to have decreased carbon emissions by 25.72 million tonnes. This reduction is equivalent to the carbon sequestration provided by 1.2 billion trees, underscoring the sustainable nature of this approach to modern agriculture.
The report notes that governments in several countries have begun to liberalise regulations.
In Brazil, the ANAC amended regulations to only require drone registration and pilot licensing before operations can begin.
In the US, the FAA published an approval list of agricultural drones that can be used directly with exemptions.
China has issued regulations allowing drone pilots to be trained by manufacturers.
The report also highlights technological advancements that have contributed to the growth of the agricultural drone industry.
The integration of artificial intelligence (Al) has allowed for more precise and efficient data processing and decision-making.
Developments in sensor technology have improved capabilities in precision agriculture. These advancements have not only increased efficiency but also reduced costs for farmers.
Numerous tests and case studies were documented by DJI Agriculture and its partners in 2023, including:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.