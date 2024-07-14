Farm Online
DJI Agriculture report finds global agricultural drone industry is booming

July 14 2024 - 5:30pm
DJI Agriculture's annual report has found the global agricultural drone Industry is booming. Picture by Paula Thompson
DJI Agriculture's annual report has found the global agricultural drone Industry is booming. Picture by Paula Thompson

More than 300,000 drones are operating globally, across more than 500 million hectares of farmland around the world.

