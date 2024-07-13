Next generation herbicide tolerant cotton ready for upcoming plant

Australian cotton producers will have access to a new suite of herbicide tolerant cotton varieties this planting season with the commercial release of Bayer Crop Science's XtendFlex technology.
XtendFlex has been designed to give growers the opportunity to use three critical modes of action to combat weeds, glyphosate, dicamba and glufosinate and has also showed great promise in reducing spray drift.
The technology has been trialled previously and has performed well as a tool to help control difficult to kill weeds, such as fleabane and peach vine, both broadleaf weeds difficult to control in cotton, also a broadleaf plant.
Bayer officials are talking up the release as the next generation in cotton biotechnology, following on from Roundup Ready Flex cotton.
The regulatory approval for the proprietary XtendiMax herbicide, produced with Bayer's VapourGrip technology, designed to stop the volatility of Dicamba, which is notorious for its drifting.
Warren Inwood, Bayer Crop Science Australia New Zealand managing director said the commercial registration followed the successful trials last year, with no recorded drift or off-target movement when the herbicide was applied.
He said farmers would now be able to get a triple strike in against problem weeds.
"This cotton trait, tolerant to applications of glyphosate, dicamba, and glufosinate, provides an effective solution against hard-to-kill and herbicide-resistant weeds," Mr Inwood said.
He said the reduced volatility was a big tick in terms of sustainability.
"The reduced volatility of the XtendiMax 2 formulation, thanks to VapourGrip Technology, minimises the risk of off-target movement, providing growers with a higher level of confidence to use this new tool in their weed control program."
Goondiwindi cotton producer Nigel Corish said he would be using the XtendFlex technology this year.
"We plan to use XtendFlex varieties for about 30 per cent of our irrigated cotton plant this year," Mr Corish said.
"It will be another tool in the shed, we're hoping it can help us keep on top of those problem weeds like fleabane and peach vine."
Mr Corish said the glufosinate element would be particularly welcomed.
"We've been using a bit of glufosinate recently and have been seeing some good results, it helps take the pressure off glyphosate, where we're running into some resistance problems with weeds like feathertop Rhodes grass."
To further enhance volatility reduction, as part of the conditions of use, XtendiMax 2 is required to be tank-mixed with VapourGrip Xtra Agent. XtendiMax 2, when tank mixed with Roundup Ready herbicide.
Mr Inwood said Bayer had been trialling the technology under permit from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) since 2021.
During the 2023/24 cotton season the trials were ramped up, with selected growers participated in large area trials consisting of XtendFlex cotton treated with XtendiMax 2 with VapourGrip Technology conducted under the authority of an APVMA over-the-top spray permit.
Tony May, Bayer Crop Science head of Australian sales, said the trials had gone very well.
"The absence of any recorded off-target movement or damage to surrounding crops or environmental areas from significant areas treated in the large area trials is a testament to the XtendiMax 2 formulation and the diligence of cotton growers to follow label and permit instructions," Mr May said.
Mr Corish said the trial results gave confidence there would be no off-target damage.
"It's very important as an industry we do the right thing and reduce the chances of spray drift."
