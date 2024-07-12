The recipe for preparing cattle for transport that adds up to millions

The way cattle are handled during mustering and drafting, and the way they are prepared for transport, can add hundreds of thousands of dollars profit to a typical beef producer's bottom line, research is showing.
In the case of the big northern pastoral companies, that figure is in the millions.
Supply chain manager with North Australian Pastoral Company Rick Young has a life-time of experience in cattle handling, at times being responsible for up to two million head.
He's a passionate advocate for producers having a thorough knowledge of the effects of handling and preparation for transport.
He says it is a specialist task that sets an animal up for both a better life and improved performance at every step of the supply chain.
In a webinar hosted by Future Beef, Mr Young outlined a Beef CRC trial of two mobs of 90 head. The first mob was was handled under strict low-stress principles from muster to loading and the second exposed to noise, sticks and electric prodders.
The curfew loss in the first mob was 5.2 per cent of their body weight. In the second mob it was 8pc. That's a 10kg per animal loss and at the going rate of $3.50/kg that equates to $35 per animal.
"So for every thousand head moved, there is a potential loss or gain of $35,000 in the way the animals are handled and prepared for transport," Mr Young said.
"At NAPCO, we moved around 300,000 head last year so that's a difference in total of $10.5m."
The secret recipe to getting handling and preparation for transport right is consistency, according to Mr Young.
"Keep doing the same thing the same way at the same time," he said.
"Cattle don't like change. They are a creature of habit.
"They eat the most at 8am and 4pm and they eat in the same place - just like us with our smoko room seats.
"They eat for about a third of their day, chew their cud for a third and rest for a third. This is just basic animal biology and it's the same in the paddock and feedlot."
Any diversion that upsets that can set off what is known as bouncing, and that's something to avoid at all costs, according to Mr Young.
"This is when they won't eat for a bit, then become very hungry and gorge themselves, which makes them sick and they don't eat for another period and the cycle continues," he explained.
"Once that bouncing starts it's difficult to control. There is a need to avoid going from extreme low consumption to extreme highs."
It's the combination of all the small things that matters, Mr Young said.
In a 20,000 head operation, every 100 grams per day of extra consumption equals $100,000 at the end, he said.
An improvement in average daily gain of 200 grams a day equals $6.16m.
And it's not just in feed that the little things add up.
Research has shown there is a 10-day period for an animal to return to normal production after mustering and drafting if those processes are done under minimal stress principles.
"If you do it wrong, it's 30 days at the least," Mr Young said.
