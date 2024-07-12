Allan takes charge of biosecurity in 'Australia's most challenging time'

Animal Health Australia has named Dr Samantha Allan as its new chief executive officer, marking what is described as a new era for the organisation that protects Australia's animal health and biosecurity system.
Dr Allan had been acting AHA CEO for the past 10 months and was previously AHA's general manager of Emergency Preparedness, Animal Health and Biosecurity for five years.
Dr Allan said it was a privilege to work alongside the talented AHA team and its members to ensure that Australia's livestock industries could continue to produce world-class food and fibre.
"The biosecurity space has never faced more challenges, with the current avian influenza outbreak an example of the increased biosecurity threats we face," Dr Allan said.
"However, it also shows the power of collaboration - with our industry and government members working together to manage the outbreak effectively and promptly."
Dr Allan said there had never been a more complex time for biosecurity in the modern Australian agricultural landscape.
"With the highly skilled team at AHA and the depth of knowledge and insights from our members, I'm looking forward to leading AHA into this new period, building on our mission to deliver solutions that enhance, strengthen and protect animal health and the biosecurity system," she said.
AHA board chair Sharon Starick said AHA was ramping up efforts to enhance Australia's biosecurity prevention, preparedness and response capabilities.
"We look forward to welcoming the new leadership from Dr Allan and know that together with our members and the team at AHA she will work tirelessly to continue protecting our Australian livestock sector from the rising threat of incursions," Ms Starick said.
"Dr Allan has extensive experience in emergency animal disease response (EAD) activities - a skill set even more essential for AHA's leadership, with EAD responses occurring more frequently and having larger impacts.
"Plus, her commitment to our members - listening, learning, advising and recognising their diverse needs has been impeccable."
