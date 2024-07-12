Farm Online
Allan takes charge of biosecurity in 'Australia's most challenging time'

July 12 2024 - 1:00pm
Dr Samantha Allan has been named as the new chief executive officer of Animal Health Australia. Picture supplied
Animal Health Australia has named Dr Samantha Allan as its new chief executive officer, marking what is described as a new era for the organisation that protects Australia's animal health and biosecurity system.

