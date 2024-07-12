Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness executives earning 50 times a typical worker's weekly wage

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 12 2024 - 3:14pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELL-PAID: New study reveals some of Australia's top agribusiness executives. File picture.
WELL-PAID: New study reveals some of Australia's top agribusiness executives. File picture.

Agriculture's highest-paid agribusiness executives have been revealed in an audit of CEO pay, with well-known industry leaders taking home up to 54 times more than the average weekly wage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.