Agribusiness executives earning 50 times a typical worker's weekly wage

Agriculture's highest-paid agribusiness executives have been revealed in an audit of CEO pay, with well-known industry leaders taking home up to 54 times more than the average weekly wage.
However, the 23rd annual Australian Council of Superannuation Investors study of publicly-listed companies found Australia's ASX100 chief executives actually made slightly less year-on-year with average incomes dropping from $5.2m in the 2022 financial year to $5m in FY23.
The highest-paid CEO in Australia of all industries was Greg Goodman of Goodman Group with a realised package of $27.34m, while Macquarie's Shemara Wikramanayake was second with realised pay of $25.32m.
There were also high outcomes for CEOs in listed companies but based in overseas markets, with Resmed's Mick Farrell ($47.58m) and News Corp's Robert Thomson on $41.53m eclipsing the local talent.
The highest-paid of agribusiness-related executives in FY23 was Wesfarmers honcho Rob Scott who collected $9.5m in realised pay - or the total of a person's base salary and value of company stock or equity they received over a 12-month period.
Company financial reports ordinarily only disclose fixed pay.
The report found a2 Milk's David Bortolussi, who received $5.27m, including $4.22m in cash, for FY23 was the top paid executive of a pure agribusiness.
In February, the New Zealand company upped its yearly sales guidance after posting solid first half earnings and revenue growth.
The rough sums suggests Mr Bortolussi pocketed slightly more than $100,000 a week.
This figure is about 54 times the current average weekly Australian wage of $1,880 before tax, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, while an average yearly salary is about $98,218 and median annual salary $67,600.
Meanwhile, GrainCorp managing director and chief executive Robert Spurway enjoyed a bumper harvest in 2022-23 in taking home a realised pay package of $4.6m and jumping 19 places in the highest-paid list.
The grain handling company dominates the east-coast grain market.
Other well-known executives to make the list were BHP Group's Mike Henry who received $19m, CommBank's Matt Comyn ($10m), Woolworths Group's Brad Banducci ($7.8m) and Webjet's John Guscic ($7.5m).
While the research found CEO pay levels have decreased in many of Australia's listed companies over the last year, bonus payments have become the norm and a top executive is more likely to lose their job than their bonus.
In fact, there were 24 termination payments across the full ASX200 sample in FY23, the highest being the $7.61m paid to Paul Perreault, former chief executive of biotech giant CSL.
Only six of the 66 eligible CEOs did not receive a bonus.
This group of six included Elders CEO Mark Allison who, despite receiving a zero outcome based on performance for FY23, was awarded $1m in cash and 180,000 share rights for agreeing to continue as CEO.
ACM-Agri analysis last year revealed the heads of publicly-listed companies have substantially higher salary packages, often boosted by share rights issued as incentives, than their industry-funded or government counterparts.
High-profile privately-owned companies such as Hancock Agriculture and Consolidated Pastoral Company and foreign-owned entities such as Saputo or Fonterra do not reveal the salary packages of their local bosses.
For comparison purposes, federal politicians received a pay rise of 3.5 per cent on July 1 that brought the base salary of a backbench MP to $233,650. The changes mean Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will now take home more than $607,000 a year, up from $586,929, and Opposition leader Peter Dutton $432, 239.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt will now earn $403,050 a year, up from $389,420 and excluding more than $3o,000 in electorate allowances granted to all federal MPs.
The secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was paid a base salary of $831,861 in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, the ACSI report said the realised pay of the ASX100 CEOs fell to a median of $3.87m in FY23, the lowest level in a decade, after hitting $3.93m in FY22.
The situation points to a greater investor scrutiny and focus from boards having an effect on remuneration.
ACSI executive manager of stewardship Ed John said that, at a time when companies are focused on productivity and performance, it was critical that bonuses were only paid for exceptional outcomes.
"While overall pay levels have dropped, investors and boards must not become complacent," he said.
"The numbers show that we could see a breakout in CEO pay levels in future. It will be critical that boards pay close attention and ensure performance hurdles are set at the right levels."
