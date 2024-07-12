New leadership announced for trouble-plagued agvet chemical regulator

The nation's agriculture and veterinary chemical regulator finally has a new permanent leadership team in place, with the federal government revealing key appointments to head the trouble-plagued organisation.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced on Friday afternoon that he had personally appointed Dr Catherine Ainsworth as chair of the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicine Authority effective immediately.
While the APVMA Board has appointed Mr Scott Hansen as the new APVMA CEO for a five-year term starting on July 24 following a merit-based selection process.
Mr Watt said the new appointments were a sign of positive reform with the APVMA.
"After the final Rapid Evaluation into the APVMA, we knew there needed to be a change of gears within the organisation," he said.
"The APVMA needs to be strong, well-functioning and orderly so our farmers, consumers, and overseas customers can be assured that we have the world's best chemical regulator."
Dr Ainsworth, who has been appointed to serve a four-year term, has significant experience in corporate governance, risk management and regulatory matters, having previously served as a deputy chair of both Harness Racing Victoria and the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria.
Meanwhile, Mr Hansen has worked in primary industries management positions for three decades and was director general of the NSW Department of Primary Industries before parting ways with the organisation earlier this year.
In April, Mr Watt announced that the regulator would also remain headquartered in Armidale where it will undergo a major restructure to regain both its independence and ability to "efficiently approve new, safe chemicals that help farmers do their job."
That announcement was part of the preliminary government response to the Rapid Evaluation into the APVMA's organisational and regulatory shortcomings by Ken Matthews in September last year.
The Matthews review was ordered after an independent review by Clayton Utz found serious and systemic cultural and governance issues within the APVMA between 2019 and 2022, including a negative workplace culture and suggestions of potential industry capture that likely contributed to it "not performing its full regulatory responsibilities."
Mr Watt said the government would implement most of Mr Matthews 33 recommendations and promised alternative pathways to address identified problems related to those not supported.
This included that the APVMA retain its independent statutory status and board as this provided "the best assurance of regulatory independence" and was the most appropriate scenario for the agricultural sector to receive premium science-based agvet decisions.
ACM-Agri reported earlier this year that there had been a spike in processing delays at the APVMA, with only 78.3 per cent of major pesticide applications completed within legislated timeframes for the quarter ending December 2023.
The unpublished performance data, contained in a Senate Estimates written response to a question on notice from the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicines Authority, is in stark contrast to the June quarter of 2022 when on-time assessment of pesticide applications was reported at 96.9pc.
Meanwhile, the APVMA also revealed that 1189 applications in all categories were in progress as of November 13, 2023, stakeholders said at the time that the pesticide processing delays were exposing farmers to millions of dollars worth of preventable crop losses.
CropLife chief executive Matthew Cossey welcomed the appointments and commended Mr Watt and the APVMA board on a "comprehensive" recruitment processes.
"The APVMA requires strong, competent and visionary leadership capable of identifying and implementing the full suite of regulatory responsibilities," he said.
"This will ensure the Australian community can have complete confidence in this important regulator and the plant science industry and the national farming sector have an efficient world-leading regulator to work with."
The APVMA is funded by plant science industry charges and levies and registration application processing fees.
The government has also put in place a Ministerial Statement of Expectations for the APVMA and previously ordered the expedition of eight long-running chemical reconsiderations.
