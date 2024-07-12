Grain market slide extends as Black Sea prospects improve

The grain price spike of late May seems like a distant memory as a better than expected Russian crop spearheads a series of bearish fundamentals driving wheat prices lower.
New crop ASX wheat futures are back to $350 a tonne, down from a high of $437/t, while old crop cash prices are around $320/t in most port zones.
Reports from Russian wheat industry monitor the SovEcon Center found Russian wheat values decreased by 16 per cent over June, which in turn has pushed the benchmark European wheat futures exchange MATIF down by 15pc.
The drop is primarily due to the frost and dry damage that led to the May rally being less significant than initially thought.
A similar story has occurred for grain growers in Ukraine, another major player in wheat exports, in spite of the conflict with Russia.
Elsewhere, prospects in North America have also improved, leading to pressure on grain value.
Traditional harvest-time pressure, with European and North American harvests in full swing, is also a factor in the price decline.
Rural Bank Western Victoria regional agribusiness manager Wayne Sanders said the autumn spike had allowed growers to finalise old-crop sales at a good value, but said the heat had gone out of the market in recent weeks.
However, he said the industry was watching to see how sustained the price fall would be, given a relatively tight international balance sheet.
"Prices have eased due to stabilised production estimates for Russia and selling pressure from the northern hemisphere harvest," Mr Sanders said.
"But Black Sea/European shortfalls of 20-25 million tonnes suggest a smaller harvest pressure window and our own low domestic ending stocks add another layer of support."
He said Rural Bank maintained a neutral near-term outlook on wheat prices due to northern hemisphere harvest pressure but hold a positive longer-term view due to tightening global stocks."
Overall, wheat numbers are tightening.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) put out its global wheat outlook for June at 790.7 million tonnes, 7.4m tonnes lower than the May estimates on the back of lower production in Russia, Ukraine and Europe, however this figure is still higher than the 2023-24 number.
Locally, Rural Bank said strong demand from livestock feeders, with a record number of cattle on feed recorded for the March quarter, was contributing to ongoing strong domestic demand for grain.
Solid demand for cattle is likely to keep the cattle on feed numbers high and continue the demand for grain.
A strong export program is working through carryover stocks, with Rural Bank predicting the end of season carryover is likely to be the smallest since 2019-20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.