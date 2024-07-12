Farm Online
Home/Property

Negotiations continue on exclusion fenced South West grazing country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Negotiations are continuing on the exclusion fenced 49,810 acre property Mulga Downs after it was put to auction. Picture supplied
Negotiations are continuing on the exclusion fenced 49,810 acre property Mulga Downs after it was put to auction. Picture supplied

Negotiations are continuing on the exclusion fenced 20,158 hectare (49,810 acre) property Mulga Downs after it was put to auction by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.