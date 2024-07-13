Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Tall fescue trial data can help dairy farmers select most suitable variety

By Dairy Australia
July 13 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Pasture Trial Network (PTN) runs trial throughout Australia such as this one at Colac, Vic. Picture supplied
The Pasture Trial Network (PTN) runs trial throughout Australia such as this one at Colac, Vic. Picture supplied

The Dairy Australia Forage Value Index (FVI) has been available for several years now and is updated each year in advance of the autumn pasture-sowing season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.