Tall fescue trial data can help dairy farmers select most suitable variety

The Dairy Australia Forage Value Index (FVI) has been available for several years now and is updated each year in advance of the autumn pasture-sowing season.
The FVI allows farmers an independent and unbiased look at the performance of varieties (cultivars) within a given pasture species.
Initially, perennial ryegrass was prioritised in 2017 when the FVI was launched - being the most widely used pasture species on Australian dairy farms.
In 2021, FVI lists for annual and Italian ryegrass were generated and released for the first time.
For all three ryegrass species, there are large volumes of commercial seed sold across the pasture-growing regions of Australia, and consequently dozens of variety trials have been conducted comparing the dry matter (DM) yield potential of ryegrass varieties over the past 10-15 years in Australia.
These trials have been run by the Pasture Trial Network (PTN), which is a collaboration between all the pasture seed breeding companies in Australia, Meat and Livestock Australia and Dairy Australia.
Many farmers and service providers are unaware that it is not just perennial, annual and Italian ryegrass trials that are conducted by the PTN.
Other important pasture species such as tall fescue, cocksfoot, lucerne, clover and even chicory trials are also conducted by the PTN. The results of these individual variety trials can all be accessed publicly on the PTN website - simply Google 'PTN E-tool' and click on the link.
A longer-term aim for Dairy Australia is to create variety evaluation lists for species other than ryegrass that are of interest and relevance to dairy farmers.
To generate an updated and meaningful FVI for species such as tall fescue or cocksfoot, several trials are needed across different sites with a good representation of the leading commercial varieties in most of these trials.
This will not be achieved by the PTN for a few years yet.
In the absence of an aggregated FVI list for these species containing several trials, single trials run by the PTN are a useful substitute to provide an insight into how varieties may perform under specific local conditions.
In 2020, Dairy Australia funded a PTN tall fescue variety trial in the south-west Victoria region.
The trial was conducted at Naringal East, close to Warrnambool, on a dairy farm out-paddock over a three-year period from 2020-2023 and included 18 varieties of tall fescue.
Not all 18 varieties were commercially released by the seed companies, and some have been removed from the market, but 10 of the tested cultivars are still commercially available.
The results of this trial are outlined in Figure 1.
Further detail on the seasonal DM yield totals and the best-performing varieties across varying times of the year can be seen by clicking on the Warrnambool 2020 Tall Fescue trial results on the PTN website.
In addition to DM yield, Dairy Australia also funded forage quality analysis at three different time points for each variety in the trial.
This was to provide farmers and service providers with additional insight into differences in metabolisable energy (ME) at varying times of the season.
Results showed in Figure 2 indicate average ME was greatest on December 22 (11.3 megajoules/kilogram dry matter) and lowest on October 1 (10.6 MJ/kg DM), with June 28 intermediate (10.8 MJ/kg DM).
Importantly, there was substantial variation between varieties at all three dates with a difference of around 0.6-0.8 MJ/kg DM between the highest and lowest valued varieties on each date.
Anyone sowing tall fescue under these growing conditions should consider a variety that has a strong combined ranking/value for both DM yield and forage quality.
Seasonal values for ME might also be considered - the range of dates sampled across the year allows farmers who are more focused on summer pasture quality, for example, to place greater emphasis on forage quality in December, and if winter pasture quality is a focus, to do so for June.
For more information or to access the 2024 FVI tables, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/fvi .
