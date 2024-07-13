CQ clone could hold the key to Brazilian wheat self-sufficiency

Brazil is a giant in the world of corn soybeans but the generally tropical conditions mean it is not particularly suited to wheat production, meaning it is a net wheat importer.
However, a report from the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) says the Brazilian government is embarking on a program to make the South American powerhouse self-sufficient in wheat.
According to FAS, average Brazilian wheat production is around 9.5 million tonnes, compared to consumption of 12m tonnes, making Brazil one of the top 10 importers of wheat in the world.
This in itself has been a big improvement. FAS data showed that in the early 2000s Brazil's domestic product supplied just 30pc of demand, so the current figure of 80pc represents a significant increase.
Traditionally it has relied on its southern neighbour Argentina, one of the largest wheat exporters in the world, for its supplies.
FAS data showed more than 80pc of Brazil's wheat imports came from Argentina.
Traditionally the Brazilian wheat industry has centred on relatively developed provinces in the south of the country, such as Rio Grande do Sul, which borders Uruguay and Parana, however the key to meeting domestic demand may lie in an untapped tropical region to the north.
The Cerrado region, in the centre of Brazil, has some similarities to Central Queensland in terms of rainfall, elevation and temperatures, although it is generally wetter than CQ.
The wheat production regions of the Cerrado are in the north-east, where rainfall ranges from 750mm annually to 1000mm, with an elevation of 500 to 1000 metres above sea level.
Already the crop is being adapted successfully, with farmers growing both dryland and irrigated crops.
There is a vast amount of land suited to the crop, with FAS saying there is 4 million hectares that could be suited to growing wheat.
In the short-term FAS estimated that it is possible to increase the Cerrado region's planted area from 252,000ha in 2021 to 353,000ha by 2025.
One of the key advances in growing the industry has been improved varieties better able to tolerate the dry spells and soil types prevalent in the region.
