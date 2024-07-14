Moving a dairy herd to a new region can create unexpected challenges

One of the most interesting cases from my vet days occurred with a new client who had just moved to northern Victoria.
We were asked to see some sick cows - nothing too unusual.
They had high respiratory rates and raspy lung sounds and despite partially responding to antibiotic treatment, they'd relapse shortly afterwards.
This didn't ring major alarm bells.
However, the next week we got called out to see another group of cows with the same clinical signs. The situation continued to escalate.
By the time it was my turn to visit, most of the herd was on antibiotics and the young stock were severely affected.
Cutting open the trachea of a recently deceased heifer, I was horrified to find that it contained a wriggling mass of tiny worms.
It was one of those moments where everything suddenly makes sense - when your perspective shifts slightly and you realise that the shed wall is covered in thousands of spiders.
In northern Victoria, lungworm isn't typically a huge problem - farmers periodically drench their cattle and calves get a low level of exposure, which allows them to build immunity.
But this herd, relocated from Gippsland, completely lacked prior exposure.
Farmers who have been on the same farm for ages seem to wear the land like a comfortable old glove.- Ee Cheng Ooi
I've had the privilege of living in Warragul, Vic, Warrnambool, Vic, and Rochester, Vic, and travelling around the other dairy regions of Australia.
One of the things I really enjoy about our industry is the diversity; there's a system to fit every environment.
Australian farmers understand the value of adaptation.
It's a joy to meet people who have carefully shaped a business to meet their own requirements - whether that's moving calving patterns to match the local climate, shifting mating periods to go on an annual family holiday or dropping to once-a-day milking to spend more time with the kids.
Farmers who have been on the same farm for ages seem to wear the land like a comfortable old glove.
When you move to a different region, you end having to start all over again - making mistakes, letting go of old habits, trying to learn something new.
It can be a steep learning curve - sometimes literally, watching your flat northern Victorian cows tumble helplessly into Gippsland gullies.
You might walk into your local vet to buy cobalt supplements, only to find out that your herd doesn't need them now that they're off the sandy coast.
You also leave behind friends, family and a community that you know and love.
My own move to New Zealand over a year ago to work as a consultant was isolating and difficult.
It's been a strange experience. Things seem superficially the same... until you scratch beneath the surface.
Take extended lactations.
Herds in Australia went split calving to take advantage of flat milk incentives and to manage cow infertility.
In New Zealand, there's been talk of split-calving systems - but it's because fertility is so good, they have excess replacement calves and need some way of reducing them.
You can reach the same point but from completely opposite directions.
It's been hard to start all over again.
In the last year, I've had to battle the phrase 'sweet as' from infiltrating my vocabulary and endure teasing about invasive Australian marsupials (not to mention the miserable Dunedin winters).
So why do we make the move - whether that's from region to region, or country to country?
Of course, there are pragmatic reasons, like chasing great opportunities.
But I also think that we do it because we want new challenges and to see things from new perspectives.
A year out from his move to northern Victoria, my client was well-integrated into the local community and his cows were milking well and had (mostly) stopped coughing.
My hope is that one day I'll return home to Australia all the better for having once left.
*Ee Cheng Ooi is a cattle veterinarian and livestock systems consultant at AbacusBio. All comments and information in this article are intended to be of general nature only. Please consult the farm's vet for advice, protocols and/or treatments that are tailored to the herd's particular needs. Comments and feedback are welcome at ecooi.vet@gmail.com.
