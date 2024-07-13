The Irish Paddy vs Aussie accent: the lingoes of two different farming worlds

All Aussies have made fun of a good old 'Irish Paddy' accent at some stage and all Irish have attempted a Steve-Irwin-inspired 'shrimp on the barbie'.
And with increasing numbers of Irish backpackers flocking to Australian shores, ACM Agri thought it would take a look at some of the differences between the two farming lingoes.
Irish youth have set up shop in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Darwin for generations and with visa regional working requirements, they spend weeks and sometimes months on end working in the bush.
What have you heard them say that raised your eyebrows and what in your vocabulary set them just nodding along?
We've come up with a few examples below:
While Australian farmers use the word "country" to describe their land type and phrases like "it's good cropping country" are the norm, the Irish keep that word solely for their green, white and gold.
You're more likely to hear an Irish farmer describe their land as simply "land", regardless of it being wet, boggy or mountainous.
With the average farm size in Ireland a little over 33 hectares, little more than a paddock for most of their Australian peers, its farmers would still probably take as much "country" as they can get.
While these two words used for a young heifer or steer under a year old were very similar and self explanatory, you can expect the former to spur a chuckle the first time it hits Irish ears.
A weaner in Ireland suggests some American-type poor quality sausage or an insult of sorts, not a bovine beast in the prime of its youth.
Spelt the same but pronounced very differently, the Australian ewe, pronounced "you", is different from the Irish ewe, pronounced "yo".
The two sheep are also quite different in appearance with there being no such thing as a wool growing farmer on the Emerald Isle.
Irish sheep farming is solely aimed at meat production with lowland or mountainous breeds such as Suffolk, Texel, Cheviot and Charolais the backbone of most flocks.
There's not a Merino to be seen, unfortunately.
Sheep farming is also different when it comes to numbers with the average Irish flock sitting at 111 sheep - hobby farming for many in Australia.
The only thing Irish farmers might turn on and off is the light switch in their cow shed.
The phrase used to describe the process of finishing and restricting livestock in Australia, depending on markets and feed availability, is completely unheard of in Ireland.
Irish farmers instead say they might simply "finish" or "push" their stock as they feed to improve their condition.
All Irish know and admire the great leaping kangaroos of Australia but this word is a hard one to get the head around for most.
The phrase 'jackarooing' is probably comparable to a good farming 'apprenticeship' in Ireland but we're still not entirely sure.
A male, castrated, bovine is called a 'bullock' in Ireland and the word steer is rarely used.
A lot of Irish farmers don't castrate their young 'suckler' reared bulls with such animals fed on and finished as 'bull beef' at 14-16 months of age.
Suckler refers to beef bred and reared cattle, not off a dairy herd or reared with milk replacer.
As such, Ireland has two cattle industries - suckler and dairy.
In Australia, a farm's dams are the man-made mini lakes of water held for livestock, and needed desperately during the year's drier months.
In Ireland a dam is a blockage or barricade across a river, typically constructed to control flood plains and harness energy.
Irish livestock are typically fenced off from lakes, rivers or any open water sources.
All livestock drinking water traditionally comes from troughs.
Australian farmers typically describe the process of breeding livestock as 'joining' but this too is a phrase not used in Ireland.
The term 'breeding' or 'tupping' is more likely given to describe the process of introducing bulls or rams to a herd or flock.
Birth too is simply 'lambing' or 'calving' in Ireland, rather than anything getting dropped or a September lamb 'drop'.
In Ireland, many farmers lamb their sheep and calve their cows indoors, out of the often wet and windy elements.
Whereas in Australia, most newborn livestock are born outside.
Due to these wet, cold and windy winters, Irish farmers typically have to 'house' all livestock through the darkest months of the year.
Many farmers invest heavily in what's called 'concrete and steel' with slatted units, large sheds and feed passages the norm.
Australia farmers are perhaps far luckier to be able to keep livestock in the fresh outdoors for the majority of the year.
In Ireland, the place where livestock are sold is called a 'mart', different from the Australia 'saleyard'.
Here, all livestock are sold through the ring, often in small lots of one or two, rather than in larger groups out of the pen.
With all Irish livestock tagged and traceable, the vendor's details (name and address) are typically displayed on a screen beside the ring, alongside the animals date of birth and their breed.
There are also no agents in Irish livestock trading.
Each mart has its own resident auctioneer and support team and they manage the sale of all livestock.
While Ireland is very far away, once you get there, nothing is all that far away at all, at least by Australian terms.
Farmers considered neighbours down under could be across county lines in Ireland.
It takes approximately three hours to drive across the width of Ireland and perhaps six hours to drive from northern to southern tip - a quick stroll across part of Victoria here.
