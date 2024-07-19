Drought, bushfires, floods: Protecting your most precious business asset

Farmers are being encouraged to protect their most precious business asset in preparation for the next natural disaster, whether it be drought, bushfire or flood.
Speaking on the final day of Farm Safety Week, Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said the bush charity's mission was to help farmers improve their lives and businesses before, during and after disaster events.
"Rural Aid's mission is to stand with farmers when they need it most - be it drought, bushfire or flood," Mr Warlters said.
"We're encouraging farmers to register with Rural Aid, so that our organisation and its passionate donors, can support farmers' wellbeing and safety with a hand-up."
The theme of this year's National Farm Safety Week, which ran from July 14 to 20, is 'in safe hands'.
"Rural Aid's mental health and wellbeing team do a fantastic job of heading on-farm to chat with primary producers, at no cost to the farmer," Mr Warlters said.
"Our financial, water and fodder assistance provides urgent relief for farmers in need.
"And our Farm Recovery Events supply farmers with a team of volunteers, ready to tackle farming jobs post-disaster."
Rural Aid's mental health and wellbeing manager Myf Pitcher encouraged farmers be open to receiving help with their busy workload.
"One conversation at the right time with the right person can change everything.
"More than 18,000 primary producers are "in safe hands", already registered with Rural Aid.
"Registering with Rural Aid means we can support farmers when they need it, now or in the future, and it helps us support rural communities as well."
To register, contact www.ruralaid.org.au or telephone 1300 327 624.
To access Farmsafe Australia's Safer Farms 2024 Report, visit: Safer Farms Report 2024 - Farmsafe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.