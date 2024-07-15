Demand for quality lifestyle properties sees Rowesdale make $2.7m | Video

Demand for quality lifestyle properties has resulted in the 31 hectare (77 acre) Cedar Creek property Rowesdale selling at auction for $2.7 million.
There were five parties registered to bid at the Ray White Rural Queensland auction, which opened at $1.8m.
The well improved property was purchased for $2.15m in 2022.
Located in picturesque Cedar Creek district in the picturesque foothills of Tamborine Mountain, the secluded and private property is situated about 40 minutes from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
The lifestyle property features a charming, circa 1900 four bedroom, two bathroom colonial home with traditional finishes.
However, there are multiple potential building sites that capture magnificent views up north up the valley and across the property.
Rowesdale also features open pastures and elevated forests.
The property is divided in five paddocks for livestock, including two horse paddocks.
In addition to a 400m frontage to Cedar Creek and its waterfalls and rock holes, there is a double frontage to an attractive seasonal creek.
The property also features a powered 9.5x24m eight bay shed, perfect for storing machinery, equipment and recreational toys.
Marketing was handled by Rhondda Arentz and Jez McNamara from Ray White Rural Queensland.
